Lounge Loves: From a unique calendar to a book on statistics

A soothing calendar

The year may be into its second month but it’s never too late to marvel at a beautiful calendar. A friend recently gifted me the 2023 “repair” calendar, which features illustrations and text from Japanese artists Akira Kusaka and Yuka Taniguchi, who are part of a unit of pictures, sounds and words called “repair”. The calendar is a collection of artwork from Kusaka’s night series. For Kusaka and Taniguchi, “the night world is full of fantasy, from celestial bodies to fantasy. And it is one of the eternal themes that repeats from fantasy to fantasy.” This is evident in every illustration in the calendar—where you find depictions of the moon, stars and night-time. Every page, for every month, is almost like a separate postcard, with random thoughts written in Japanese. A visual treat even for those who are not fond of calendars. — Nitin Sreedhar

Coffee as meditation

Instagram greeted me with the gentlest coffee ASMR recently. A man on a picnic chair, alone in a bright patch of the woods, a low table with some beverage equipment in front of him, and a rooster and a hen casually pecking at the ground next to his feet. The next thing I know, he’s pouring coffee beans into a portable manual coffee bean grinder and turning the lever—it was soothing music to my ears. Any time with coffee is sacred to me. The 10 minutes I spend every morning sipping on my filter coffee beats any meditation practice. Thanks to Arm Pichit (@pichit89), who’s closing in on 900,000 followers on Instagram and over 400,000 on TikTok, I found a visual articulation of exactly how this feels. Follow him for more calm coffee moments and recipes. The latest is a Coca-Cola with coffee and lemon, as he lounges on a river bank. — Vangmayi Parakala

Statistics Without Tears is a book of words and pictures that gets you to see how statistics govern a lot of our daily decision-making. (Penguin)

Numbers to think about

In the data-saturated world we live in, numbers pepper everything, yet we often aren’t sure how true they are. So here’s a book to help you understand it all. Statistics Without Tears is a book of words and pictures that gets you to see how statistics govern a lot of our daily decision-making. I have had an on-off relationship with statistics, having studied it in college, then abandoned it for years until I found myself in a business daily. For a book first published in 1981 (and updated since), it’s surprisingly relevant. Videos are the learning medium of choice now but this book slows it all down and helps you ask questions rather than glaze over when you see (or hear) numbers that don’t seem to make sense. — Shalini Umachandran

Vahdam’s Turmeric Spiced herbal tea.

A 'haldi' dose of tea

Tis the season of incessant coughing. While Kanthil and lozenges are almost a part of my regular diet now (cough syrups make me sleepy), a friend recently told me that turmeric tea could give me some much needed relief too. Cognisant that I would be drowning under an avalanche of recommendations and home remedies from well-meaning folk, she decided to send it my way via e-post. This parcel sent with love happens to be Vahdam’s Turmeric Spiced herbal tea. I haven’t had turmeric-based tea in the past so this has felt refreshing in multiple ways. Excited about this new flavour, I have also been hyping it to my tea-loving friends. The other day, I served it to a friend. When he asked for a refill, my validation cells grew fivefold. — Shephali Bhatt