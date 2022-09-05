Lounge Loves: From a Quentin Tarantino podcast to ITC pillows

When friends talk movies

Quentin Tarantino has always said that once he is done with film-making he would like to write about film. As he approaches his 10th, possibly final, film, the Pulp Fiction director has already started to make good on that promise. He began with marathon sessions on the Pure Cinema Podcast of New Beverly Cinema, which he owns. Now, with friend and former collaborator Roger Avary, he has launched his own podcast. The Video Archives Podcast has its genesis in the rental store the two used to work at. In each episode, they watch three films from the store’s old collection and then discuss them. It couldn’t be simpler or more entertaining: just two old friends yelling at each other about their favourite movies for two hours. —Uday Bhatia

The poster for The Figo Affair: The Transfer That Changed Football

Figo in the middle

In July 2000, Portuguese footballer Luis Figo completed a controversial transfer from FC Barcelona to their arch-rivals, Real Madrid. In the years preceding this move, Figo had become a revered figure among Barcelona fans. Now, more than two decades later, a Netflix documentary looks at the chain of events that led to one of the most contentious deals in football history. In The Figo Affair: The Transfer That Changed Football, you not only see in-depth interviews with Figo, but some big names from both clubs, including the likes of Pep Guardiola, a former team-mate of Figo, and Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez. Filled with archival footage, the documentary also shows the level of influence player agents wield in the football industry. —Nitin Sreedhar

A screenshot from one of Lennnie's Instagram Reels

Lennnie the blob

Some days are the worst: There’s no end to the ennui, and you switch between the guilt of not doing enough and finding it hard to even do the basics. I don’t remember when or how I started following Lennnie, but, lately, I have found myself quickly opening Instagram on such days and heading to @itslennnie. And it has, unfailingly, been a balm. Lennnie (yes, with three n’s) isn’t a podcast bro or a TED talk regular. He’s a hand-drawn, animated blob with a cutesy voice, offering encouraging words and simplified nuggets of cognitive behavioural therapy wisdom. Lennnie is now so popular that he also has two new accounts: one for adorable merchandise, and another that builds a doodle-world of conversations with “Lennnie’s friends”. —Vangmayi Parakala

The Sleeep Boutique pillows

Sleeep well

Who hasn’t put their head down on a hotel pillow—perfect in its dimensions, with just the right amount of firmness and softness and large enough to accommodate tossing and turning through the night without losing that vital neck support—and not wished for just such a one at home? Having spent a fortune on pillows over the years, only to be consistently disappointed, I made a beeline for the ITC Windsor Manor in Bengaluru when I learnt that ITC Hotels was retailing its bed linen through a “Sleeep Boutique” and purchased a pair of pillows for a little over Rs. 3,000. The boutique offers eight varieties of pillows, from basic cotton ones to goose down, as well as duvets and bed linen. Sweet dreams are made of these! —Shrabonti Bagchi