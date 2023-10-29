Lounge Loves: A folk horror book, workout mat and more The list also includes a feature documentary about journalist Ravish Kumar and a cheesy dosa khakhra /how-to-lounge/art-culture/lounge-loves-folk-horror-book-workout-mat-ravish-kumar-111698552491281.html 111698552491281 story

Horrific neighbours

During the pandemic lockdown, I had really gotten into a subgenre of horror called “folk horror”, full of gruesome old pagan magic set in remote, idyllic corners of Britain. The writer par excellence of this genre is Adam Neville, and last week I breathlessly finished another masterpiece by him, titled Cunning Folk, from 2021. In this, a young family that has moved into an old, mysterious country house—where terrible things have befallen past owners—finds out that the decrepit, eccentric couple that live next door are folk magicians of the most malignant kind. The book starts out like a haunted house novel before turning into something much more strange and weird. Featuring an ancient god, a creepy forest, a sweet child and a loyal dog, things go terribly wrong when two very different worlds collide. —Bibek Bhattacharya

The perfect workout mat

An exercise mat with minimum slippage.

Imagine holding the perfect lunge when the workout mat starts sliding. Apart from the annoyance, it holds the risk of serious injury. The best surface to work out is either the gym or outdoors but when the lockdowns made both impossible, it set me off on the quest for a decent exercise mat with minimal slippage. Last year, I found it: a premium quality one from the brand TEGO. It has a firm grip, good thickness and minimises the sound of noisy workout routines that require jumping. I don’t want to disturb the neighbours downstairs while doing Jumping Jacks. It doesn’t flake and is easy to clean—just use a wet cloth to wipe off all the sweat. It feels like a sturdy mat straight out of the gym. I like it so much that I have even gifted it. —Jahnabee Borah

Filming the news

Feature documentary, While We Watched.

This feature documentary about journalist Ravish Kumar, While We Watched, had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022. It is playing at the Mumbai Film Festival this week, where it is likely to attract a good deal of interest. The film, directed by Vinay Shukla (An Insignificant Man), follows Kumar over two years at his former workplace, NDTV. We see how Kumar fashioned his nightly news broadcasts, which earned him a huge following and a reputation for breaking down thorny issues. They also exposed him to incessant trolling, and much of the film is seeing Kumar try and keep his cool under incredible pressure. Apart from being an intimate documentary portrait, While We Watched is a sobering account of how political journalism in India has been steadily diluted and compromised. —Uday Bhatia

Comfort in ‘khakhras’

Cheesy Dosa Khakra.

My grandmother can find a way to turn any food I dislike into a new favourite. As a toddler, I didn’t like dosas, so she would make me the crispiest dosas with the kind of crunch I could never say no to. Recently, when I tried Snackible’s Cheese Dosa Khakhra, it felt familiar. Although this snack doesn’t come close to my grandmother’s dosas, its crunch and taste feel like an ode to the comfort they embodied. Made with rice and urad dal, these are not your usual khakhras. They come with a salty cheese seasoning that packs a flavour punch. If you want to switch to a snack that feels relatively healthier, these khakhras are a good option, especially for the days when only the crispiest dosas can calm your inner chaos. —Aisiri Amin