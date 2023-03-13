Lounge loves: DIY string art, Jane Harper's book and more The list also includes a single malt Scotch and a children's book store /how-to-lounge/art-culture/lounge-loves-diy-string-art-jane-harper-s-book-and-more-111678679681548.html 111678679681548 story

A do-it-yourself themed birthday party

Every year I am faced with the nearly impossible task of organising a “perfect” birthday party for my daughter. This year, while I was agonising over an apt theme for 11-year-olds, I came across a workshop by the Compulsive Upcycler at a Saturday artisanal market in Gurugram, Haryana. Children were busy creating DIY string art themed around space or inspired by films such as Up. Run by former techies Anandita Tyagi and Pushkar Chintaluri, the Compulsive Upcycler brings together their love for upcycling and thrifting. The DIY string kits at our birthday party, based on rockets, celestial objects and ice creams, were made from cut-offs from other bigger projects. The children loved not only working on something eco-conscious, but also taking back home a piece of art they had created on their own. —Avantika Bhuyan

The lady vanishes

THe book, Exiles, to be savoured, like good wine.

Australian author Jane Harper’s books have become events in the world of crime writing ever since her debut novel, The Dry, became a global hit. Harper sets her books in different regions of her country, where the location is as much a protagonist as her characters. Her latest, Exiles, set in wine country, is a low-key, multi-layered novel where crime acts as a pivot around which the drama of a small community fans out after the disappearance of a young woman. A year later, Harper’s detective, Aaron Falk, becomes involved in the ongoing search and discovers disquieting secrets. The pace picks up slowly, making this a book to be savoured, like good wine. —Shrabonti Bagchi

A stand-out scotch

This scotch has a fine balance of sweet and spicy contrasts.

For me, a recent trip to Scotland’s Speyside area opened new doors to the world of whisky. I had many whisky-tasting experiences but the one single malt Scotch that has stayed on my mind is the Highland Park 14 Year Old Loyalty of the Wolf. Matured in sherry-seasoned American oak, ex-bourbon and refill casks, this whisky has a natural cask-driven, light-burnished gold colour. The combination of different styles of casks gives this single malt, which has an ABV of 42.3%, a fine balance of sweet and spicy contrasts. I am talking baked apples drizzled with cinnamon butter, bubbling over a smoky log fire. You will also taste lingering hints of light smoky peat. To further open up the flavours of this Highland Park, I would definitely recommend a splash of water. —Nitin Sreedhar

A serendipitous find

This was an unforgettable 10-minute visit.

One of my favourite things to do is exploring children’s book stores. I can spend hours marvelling at the pop-up versions of fairy tales, being thrilled by illustrated stories. I didn’t have the pleasure of time at the wonderful Woods In The Books—they close at 6pm—at 3 Yong Siak Street in Singapore recently but it was an unforgettable 10-minute visit. It’s a cosy space with toy planes hanging from the ceiling and shelves stacked with books, board games and crayons. I bought a waterproof baby bath book with sea creatures. The colours on them appear when they come in contact with water. It is (as the grown-ups would say) the best kind of therapy. —Jahnabee Borah

