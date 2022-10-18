Lounge Loves: Derry Girls, a tailoring service, and more

Goodbye to the girls

The third and final season of Derry Girls is now streaming on Netflix. This charming series by Lisa McGee is set in Ireland in the mid-1990s, a time when the Troubles were finally edging towards peace. This slice of life comedy follows four girls, cousins Erin and Orla, their friends Clare and Michelle, and James, Michelle’s cousin from England, as they carry on like teens anywhere, albeit with the occasional curfew and bomb threat (which are accorded less importance than exams or a Take That concert). The cast is a standout, from Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin and Louisa Harland as Orla to Siobhán McSweeney as the headmistress. It has a high batting-average of jokes, deft writing and acting, and a pop soundtrack that will appeal to those who grew up in the 1990s. —Uday Bhatia

Viking cricket

They may not be members of the International Cricket Council but the Iceland national cricket team is making all the right moves—through its Twitter handle. From explaining how 24-hour summer Test cricket in Iceland will one day be all the rage, to how an Iceland-India match in T20 would be like Brazil versus San Marino in football, the handle has gained a cult following. It also has updates on tournaments, like the Baltic Cup. A recent tweet sums it up. “Our New Zealand cousins are similar to us. A quiet, unassuming and volcanic island nation with more sheep than people, they have been generally very unlucky over the years. We are unlucky to be imprisoned on the edge of the Arctic and to be better at Tweeting than cricket.” More power to Iceland cricket. —Nitin Sreedhar

The tailor comes home

As someone who grew up in the 1980s-90s in Chennai, with one mall, no fast fashion stores or easy access to reasonably priced, great textiles, tailoring was literally the only way to clothe yourself. Over the years, however, I began buying clothes off the rack. Not any more, however. I have discovered Fcom, a Bengaluru-based service that offers doorstep tailoring and alteration. A designer comes home to pick up your clothes, sits while you explain what you want tailored or altered, works with local tailors to get it done and drops off the finished garment. It is also cost-effective, with alterations starting from ₹49 and stitching, Rs. 149. Best of all, you end up with a wardrobe in which every garment fits perfectly. Let’s be honest, when was the last time that happened to you? —Preeti Zachariah

La vie en rose (ice cream)

Not everyone is fond of rose as a flavouring agent or even as a scent, but for us Rooh Afza lovers, it thankfully never seems to go out of fashion. My latest rosy fave is the new Rose Walnut ice cream from Naturals, which proved to be the perfect pick-me-up on a day I was recovering from a debilitating migraine—apparently, post-migraine food cravings caused by reward centres in the brain are quite common, and this literally hit the spot. Even objectively, though, this is a great ice cream, thick and creamy, with a complex medley of tastes and textures created by real rose petals and generous helpings of crunchy walnuts. Having ordered a single scoop, I promptly placed an order for a box, and I can’t imagine a better gift to myself in the festive season, diets be damned. —Shrabonti Bagchi