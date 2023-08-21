Lounge Loves: A unique Ajanta caves installation, butter murukkus and more The list also includes an anthology of feminist short stories and dhoop cones /how-to-lounge/art-culture/lounge-loves-butter-murukkus-ajanta-caves-ar-feminist-stories-dhoop-cones-111692563723805.html 111692563723805 story

Ajanta in AR

On your next visit to the National Museum in Delhi, be sure to make your way to the third floor, where you will find the VEMA (Virtual Experiential Museum Ajanta) installation, an immersive experience themed on the Ajanta caves in Maharashtra. It includes interactive panels to help you learn about famous Ajanta paintings, like the Bodhisattva Padmapani from cave No.1. These panels let you see the paintings in the form of a line drawing and get a closer look at specific sections or components within a painting in 3D and animated versions. Some of the panels include storytelling features. There’s also a pretty impressive augmented reality (AR) section where you can explore the different Ajanta caves and get a 360-degree view using just a tablet. The installation is a great futuristic way of exploring a heritage site. —Nitin Sreedhar

Munchies for the road

Murukku as a travel snack (iStock)

The journey is as important as the destination. I would like to add that “even the pit stops you make on the way are just as important”. You know what I am talking about if you have ever driven down NH44, from Bengaluru to Yercaud in Tamil Nadu, and stopped at the Shri Krishna Inn in Shoolagiri. It’s recommended for its vegetarian fare and clean restrooms. In my book, though, it earns brownie points for its snack counter, loaded with local specials like the kai murukku, thengai paal murukku and kammarkat (a sweet made from grated coconut and jaggery). My favourite is the butter murukku. It has now become a ritual to buy at least two packets of it every time we park there. And no, I don’t share them with anyone. —Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

Stories for all women

Furies: Stories Of The Wicked, Wild And Untamed

An anthology of 15 feminist short stories, including authors like Margaret Atwood and Kamila Shamsie? Yes, please. Furies: Stories Of The Wicked, Wild And Untamed celebrates feminist publisher Virago’s 50th year and is a stupendous set featuring some big names. Each story title is a word that has been used to describe a woman —some derogatory, some not. The styles vary from magical realism to a graphic story. Themes vary too and are inclusive, covering menopause, trans history, queer women. Many are stories I will return to for their style and depth. It’s hard to pick but Shamsie’s Churail, Chibundu Onuzo’s Warrior and Ali Smith’s Spitfire were wonderful. —Dakshayani Kumaramangalam

A little bit of ‘dhoop’

Dhoop cones by Hoove Fresh (Hoove Fresh)

I started using dhoop (incense) cones last year and have become a bit attached to them. Lighting them is the first thing I do when I wake up in the morning. It’s also good company for meditation, for it instantly reminds me to calm down. I have been using cones and sticks from Phool.co, which use flowers recycled from temples. Their jasmine cones are a must-try. Recently, though, I came across dhoop cones and sticks by Hoovu Fresh. I have been following their Instagram page, Hoove Finds (@hoovufinds). Last week, I ordered their Lavender and Tulsi dhoop sticks and Rose cones. Each stick or cone lasts 20-25 minutes and the fragrance is not too strong, which makes them beginner-friendly. The cones and sticks are organic, the reason I bought them. Lighting them is also a good way to develop the habit of taking a break and sitting with your thoughts. —Aisiri Amin