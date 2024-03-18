Lounge Loves: An app to identify birds, a good football podcast and more This list also includes two delicious avocado-based dishes and a cyanotype workshop for pre-teens /how-to-lounge/art-culture/lounge-loves-app-identify-birds-football-podcast-111710735235726.html 111710735235726 story

Songs and calls

As a casual but curious observer of birds, stumbling upon and using the Merlin Bird ID, an app from Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology, has been a delight. Once downloaded, the app recommends region-specific, in-app data packs with great pictures, pre-recorded calls and songs, and well-written descriptors to learn from. There are three modes: sound ID (my favourite, for live recording), photo ID (to learn from a picture) and step-by-step ID (in which you enter the zip code of a bird sighting, choose the rough size and colour from the options provided to learn about what you saw). After a long day recently, the app ID’ed that I was in the company of Red-whiskered Bulbuls, Rose-ringed Parakeets, Common Mynas, Eurasian Collared-Doves, Common Tailorbirds and Brownheaded Barbets. I instantly cheered up. —Vangmayi Parakala

Let’s stick to football

Stick To Football podcast

Every sports fan loves a good football podcast. Stick To Football is one such original podcast series from the award-winning sports channel The Overlap. Hosted by former footballers Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jill Scott, Ian Wright and Roy Keane, the podcast features special guests discussing all things football. Started just five months ago, some of the recent episodes have featured the likes of David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and even golfer Rory McIlroy. Apart from the usual banter among the hosts, the episodes start with a “behind the scenes” segment before the actual conversation, which is a lovely addition to the format. —Nitin Sreedhar

Splurging on avocado

Avocado-based dishes

In 2017, avocado-loving millennials had got the goat of Australian real estate mogul Tim Gurner enough to have him dole out advice that went on the lines of “kids, stop buying avocado toast if you want to buy a home”. He’d be disappointed with me, because I have spent a nice bit of my earnings ordering anything that has avocado in its name. After a few underwhelming duds, I have now found two dishes that are absolute favourites. The Avocado Tartare at One8 Commune, where you are served sliced avocado with tempura avocado, sweet corn sriracha mayonnaise, scallion and ponzu soy. And Blue Tokai Coffee’s Guacamole on Toast which has enough guac to slather on to sourdough slices. —Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

Day out with the kids

A cyanotype workshop for pre-teens.

During school holidays, most parents are at their wits’ end as to how to keep children from repeating, “I am bored” every few minutes. I was one such hapless parent until I discovered a range of activities that the Gurugram-based Museo Camera has for kids of various age groups, including a cyanotype workshop for pre-teens. Like me, you could choose a curated walk through the museum, and feel the weight of your years while watching the surprised faces of children, who are seeing a photo negative for the first time in their lives. This is followed by a session on cyanotype, one of the oldest forms of photo-making. The lights are switched off and an ultraviolet bulb switched on to show how light reacts with film. The kids even get to visit a darkroom. For the next few days they will be discussing the memory of a day spent well. —Avantika Bhuyan