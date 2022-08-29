Lounge Loves: An art contest from NASA, a coffee mix and more

Imaginary Lands

Most great ideas start as sketches—on napkins, papers or whiteboards. With that in mind, the entries for Nasa’s Space Place Art Challenge take on new meaning. The US space agency’s online drawing contest for children has a different prompt every month. This month’s entries, based on a call to create a game related to Nasa’s Psyche Mission to explore a metal-rich asteroid, are truly imaginative. The mission is delayed but that hasn’t held back the children: There is a jigsaw puzzle (top) envisioning the next three centuries of space travel, an action game with meteor showers and aliens, and a multiplayer one where you can tour the Milky Way. The upcoming prompt is a call to imagine and name an interstellar robotic explorer. See them all on Spaceplace.nasa.gov/art-challenge. —Shalini Umachandran

A coffee from childhood

A Bengaluru-based friend who brings me the delicious Narasu’s coffee each time she visits Delhi would be very disappointed with this confession: I am a Bru loyalist. I do enjoy Narasu’s strong aroma, but, to me, Bru’s soft, smooth and subtle taste is home. So when I saw the brand’s new Beaten Coffee mix, I just had to try it. For about Rs. 300, you get 15 sachets of a creamy and indulgent pre-made phiti hui coffee. It’s not just the taste that has me hooked—it transports me back to childhood. During summer vacations, when the entire family would move to our summer home in Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, my father would wake up my brother and me and hand us an early morning task: beating coffee in a steel glass to make it frothy. A few days ago, my brother tried the new mix. His feedback: “It tastes just like ours!” —Pooja Singh

Behind culture wars

British-American journalist Jon Ronson, the author of excellent, somewhat eccentric books like The Psychopath Test and So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed, started a podcast late last year. Called Things Fell Apart, it looks at the culture wars of the post-internet era through the events that set them off—from the story of Brad Templeton, perhaps the first person to be publicly shamed for online activity (he posted a politically incorrect joke on a message board), to a 2021 mock slave auction in Michigan, US, that went viral on Snapchat and subsequently shook a small town. In each episode, Ronson brings together people who have been at the epicentre of these culture wars and examines the ways in which they became touchpoints, ultimately helping us navigate our increasingly complex cultural conversations. —Shrabonti Bagchi

More food for Phil

It’s very difficult to find that “one” favourite TV show or documentary, given the embarrassment of riches we all have on streaming platforms. But one of my favourite travel documentaries, Somebody Feed Phil, is set to return for a sixth season on Netflix. The popular food and travel docu-series is hosted by Philip Rosenthal, best known as the creator of the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond. Rosenthal travels the world—from Buenos Aires and New York to Oaxaca—in search of different cuisines. But the series is about more than just food. Rosenthal’s love for architecture and meeting new people makes the series a happy watch even for those who are not so keen on the food trail. The sixth season, along with the launch of a companion cookbook around the series, is expected to launch in October. —Nitin Sreedhar

