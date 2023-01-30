Lounge Loves: Ambient Renders on YouTube, a hanging neck fan, and more The weekly round up of things to watch, read, hear, do this time also includes a workshop to create perfumes, and Viraasat's winter treats /how-to-lounge/art-culture/lounge-loves-ambient-renders-on-youtube-a-hanging-neck-fan-and-more-111674810430957.html 111674810430957 story

Creating a signature scent

Ever liked a perfume so much that you would wear it to sleep? Recently, I made one from scratch and used some before bedtime. During a media trip organised by the Singapore Tourism Board, I visited the lab of the fragrance workshop company Oo La Lab, which offers hands-on sessions for participants to hit the right notes. They have a selection of 27 scents, from oud, leather, vanilla and grass to musk, stored in small dropper bottles. A trainer guides participants as they shortlist the ones they like; these are then mixed-and-matched in tiny vials by the participants—somewhat like a chemistry lab—to create an eau de parfum. The final product is packed in a 50ml bottle, labelled with a name you pick, and sealed with a list of scent notes to help you recreate it on your next visit. —Jahnabee Borah

Ambient audio heaven

White noise lovers often spend a lot of time searching for good audio they can listen to while working or sleeping. YouTube is a treasure trove. I recently found an interesting channel, Ambient Renders, which combines ambient audio clips with great visuals. The channel is run by a games industry artist who makes ambient content and scenes using Unreal Engine and other applications like Adobe After Effects, Premiere and Photoshop. What impressed me most is the variety of videos: from a cosy Christmas fireplace in Brooklyn to a Wednesday Addams inspired dorm room, complete with the sounds of thunder and rain. There’s even one themed on a zombie safe zone. Some of these videos are streamed live while some clips are hours-long, perfect for those who like sleeping to ambient sounds. —Nitin Sreedhar

Viraasat, a small artisanal brand in Gurugram, recreating age-old family recipes with healthy ingredients.

Sweet taste of home

While growing up, winter afternoons meant sunning oneself on the terrace, munching on gond laddoos and panjiri. With time, however, the practice of making these at home waned and the market-produced ones just didn’t make the cut. Until I came across Viraasat, a small artisanal brand in Gurugram, recreating age-old family recipes with healthy ingredients. I tried their delicious panjiri; instead of wheat flour and semolina, it uses poppy seeds and dry fruits. Their roasted chana sattu barfi is made with desi khand and desi ghee. Viraasat’s date mathris too are a great accompaniment to morning tea and coffee. The brand home-delivers and is also available at select farmer’s markets. —Avantika Bhuyan

Bring the breeze with you

A friend, whose particular talent is finding oddball gifts that come in useful months after I have laughed at her choices, sent me a portable neck fan as a birthday gift last week. She has used the M6 Gaiatop Leafless Hanging Neck Fan through Kerala’s muggy summer and swears by it. The fan, designed to look like headphones, directs a breeze at your neck and face. Right now, when it’s winter in Delhi and mild as usual in Bengaluru, the fan is just entertaining but I can imagine how comforting it would be while walking in summer. The bladeless fan weighs a comfortable 200g—it’s right up there with other kooky contraptions like caps with tiny, built-in fans and portable face misters but it’s far better-looking, light and—excuse the pun—breezy. —Shalini Umachandran