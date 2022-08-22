Lounge Loves: A white wine, must-have sneakers, and more

A must-have sneaker

Finding a comfortable pair of sneakers has seemed like a never-ending quest. Till now. I find the Arc Racer shoes from Mumbai-based Elevar Sports just right for me. The Arc Racer uses a cushioning material called eTPU. It also features an innovative 3D “Aeroknit” upper, giving it a comfortable and flexible feel. The eTPU not only offers a light running experience but some good shock absorption too. The shoes have a double loop lace mechanism as well as a protective foam lock inside and a heel counter that give your ankle and heel more protection. In all, the Arc Racer is a stylish, comfortable, all-purpose sneaker—be it for a short run or a casual night out. It comes in five colours: My pick is the Carbon Black. Women’s Arc Racers come in four colours. The shoes cost Rs. 6,490 but the company often runs discount deals. —Nitin Sreedhar

The Viognier from Australia’s Yalumba winery.

A refreshing viognier

If there’s one thing I learnt after drinking—a lot—of wine, it’s this: Warmer climates produce sweeter and fruitier wines than colder regions. On a muggy June day, I discovered a luscious white wine made with Viognier grapes from Australia’s Yalumba winery. It’s grown in the country’s warm Barossa Valley; naturally, it produces fruit-forward wines. With notes of apricot and muskmelon and distinct aromas of orange blossom, the Viognier has a refreshing mouthfeel. Some would say it has hints of elderflower but I have not seen or tasted it, and wouldn’t know. Despite my limited exposure, the bottles that catch my attention as I navigate the bewildering world of wines are the ones I greatly enjoy and instinctively think of sharing. Yalumba’s Y Series Viognier ticks both boxes. Pour yourself a glass while listening to a Mark Knopfler song. —Jahnabee Borah

The album art for Dressed, the podcast.

Haute Tales

Hosted by fashion historians April Calahan and Cassidy Zachary, Dressed: The History Of Fashion explores the history of the clothes we wear. While the podcast covers a gamut of topics, do tune in to the 21 July episode on Valentina Schlee, a leading couturier and theatre costume designer from 1928 to the 1950s. Born in Kyiv, she arrived in New York in 1923, fleeing the Bolshevik Revolution. Much about her was shrouded in mystery—it seems she deliberately liked to mislead. She modelled her own clothes and draped celebrities like Greta Garbo, Lillian Gish and Katharine Hepburn. Her designs were minimalistic, structured and made to measure. She famously said: “Fit the century, forget the year.” Her close friendship, and eventual falling out, with Greta Garbo is another story. —Nipa Charagi

Glitzy tags for your pets, from Furvanity.

Pet couture

It started with a friend calling to tell me what she was going to get me for my birthday—glitzy tags for my cats. One of the tags is a deep red and the other a bright pink; both are heart-shaped, sprinkled with funky glitter. That is how I came to know of Furvanity, an Instagram store offering customised clothes and accessories for your pet. Think bandanas, kurtas, tuxedos, bows, tags and shirts. But while I personally am not a fan of animal clothing, the tags are simply gorgeous: blingy, sequin-laden, customisable in various colours and shapes, including bones and hearts, and emblazoned with your pet’s name and your phone number. To order, you need to DM Furvanity on their Instagram account, @furvanity. And yes, it is worth stopping by just to window-shop—the page is filled with some of the best models ever. —Preeti Zachariah

