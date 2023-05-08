Lounge loves: A travel YouTuber, fun with statues and more The list also includes 5-minute workouts and the final season of a Emmy-winning show /how-to-lounge/art-culture/lounge-loves-a-travel-youtuber-fun-with-statues-and-more-111683525562304.html 111683525562304 story

Travelling vicariously

I first came across the YouTube channel Visa2Explore during the covid-19-related lockdown in 2020. My father and I have always been avid consumers of travel-related content. During that phase, we aggressively hunted out shows online to experience the pleasure of travelling vicariously. Visa2Explore appealed for its engaging approach. The founder-host, Harish Bali, a former corporate professional, puts across his content in conversational Hindi, peppered with dashes of humour. One of my favourites is his series on Sikkim, particularly the travels to the northern parts, such as Lachen and Lachung. He makes it a point to engage with the locals, and experience the traditional food. Currently, I am watching the ongoing series on Andhra Pradesh; the episodes on Machilipatnam and Rajahmundry have been fascinating.—Avantika Bhuyan

Fun with statues

The Twitter handle @statuewithfun is all about users doing silly stuff with statues.

Sometimes, even on the hellsite that is Twitter, you come across content that is full of whimsy and absurdity. The Twitter handle @statuewithfun was just such a discovery, and it never fails to make me giggle. It posts submissions from users who share photos of themselves doing really silly stuff with statues, which can range from people posing beside a statue in a way that adds fake context (turning an elegant classical statue into a flash mob, for instance) to pretending a statue is slapping them. One of my favourite photos is of a man pretending a larger-than-life fibreglass sculpture of architect Le Corbusier in the Miami Design District is actually writing on his foot. The account though doesn’t provide information on the statues themselves. —Shrabonti Bagchi

Five for fitness

The YouTube channel 5-minute Fitness, uploads weekly 5-minute workout videos.

A friend told me recently that the biggest part of joining a gym is just showing up. Lethargy and laziness can get to the best of us. If you have a busy schedule but still want to be or stay fit, I’d recommend the YouTube channel 5-minute Fitness, which uploads weekly 5-minute workout videos aimed at different parts of the body. The channel, which has close to 1.7 million subscribers, shares videos across different workout programmes: there’s a cardio series, one focusing on chest muscles and another on belly fat. Funnily enough, there’s also a sitting day programme (quick exercises to do on the chair and sofa) and a lazy day programme (for exercises to do in your bed). — Nitin Sreedhar

The final season

The final season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel comes to a sparkling end.

If you enjoy comedy as much as I do, you will love The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. As the Emmy-winning show takes a final bow with season 5, it’s been thrilling to see the protagonist Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) get closer to her dream of being a top stand-up comic. At first, it was a bit unsettling to see the flash-forward scenes this season, but they were perhaps a good way to get closure on wanting to know where life takes the sparkling, unstoppable Midge. As the season begins addressing the morning after, I yearn for more scenes with Midge and comedian Lenny Bruce. The chemistry between the two has been one of the highlights. It’s also fulfilling to watch Susie’s (Alex Borstein) business taking off. In this last season, it’s been inspiring to see Midge’s renewed career resolutions, just as it was to see her grow all these years.— Debasree Purkayastha