Lounge Loves: A substitute for FabIndia, a new mead, and more Things to watch, read, hear, do—and other curated experiences from the team this week /how-to-lounge/art-culture/lounge-loves-a-substitute-for-fabindia-a-new-mead-and-more-111669010477285.html 111669010477285 story

Move over FabIndia

Iwas scouring the internet for a sky- blue, soft linen sari and nearly everything I liked was priced at Rs. 4,000 or above. A colleague came to the rescue, adding me to a WhatsApp group, Jamrul Studio, that sells clothes, accessories and homeware at (largely) pocket-friendly prices. They have excellent soft cotton dohars for about Rs. 900, kaftans for Rs. 1,400 and linen saris for Rs. 2,600. I have bought these both for personal use and gifting. They source from all parts of India: chikankari kurtas from Lucknow, gadwal saris from Telangana, Kota doria salwar sets from Rajasthan. The other day, a rose pink sari with chikankari and raj bandhej caught my eye. While I coudn’t afford to pay Rs. 43,600 for it, I googled raj bandhej and got lost in a rabbit hole of information. Yes, there are pitfalls too. For details, contact 9987073114. —Jahnabee Borah

Murder She Wrote

Regency romances have always been my favourite light reading genre but this is the first time I have found myself sinking into that familiar world of balls, debutantes, duels-at-dawn with a different, sharper edge—a series of murder mysteries set in England during the Regency period, featuring the dashing detective Sebastian St Cyr aka Viscount Devlin. Author C.S. Harris shows up the more sordid side of the period, with the excesses of the rich thrown in sharp relief against grinding poverty and social inequity. The mysteries are a departure from the “cosy” mysteries of the golden age of crime fiction but compelling nonetheless. —Shrabonti Bagchi

Also Read: Lounge Loves: A football book, new perfume, and more

A mead that is light as air

Mead has always fascinated me. The“fermented honey drink” has found its way into poems and stories of medieval Celtic and English knights and warriors. Now the Indian alco-beverage market is seeing players who are interpreting it in a contemporary avatar. The latest is No Label Original Mead from Delhi-based Bored Beverages. Made by fermenting a blend of multi-floral and litchi honey, with a few orange peels thrown in, it’s light as air and doesn’t have a bitter aftertaste. Nor is it overtly sweet. The name seeks a society sans tags of gender, sexuality, race, religion and appearances. “We are different, but we don’t need markers to tell us so….Thus, No Label!" —Avantika Bhuyan

Poetic Peter Drury

Premier League viewers in India must be missing listening to football commentator Peter Drury. The 55-year-old moved on from his duties at the Premier League’s world feed to NBC Sports earlier this season. While you are sure to hear more of his commentary from the forthcoming Fifa World Cup in Qatar, a 2019 episode from The Tifo Podcast takes you behind the scenes on what it takes to be one of the most acclaimed commentators in football. In this episode, hosted by football writer Seb Stafford-Bloor, Drury talks about how his broadcasting career took shape, why he is not on any social media platform, the joy of watching Lionel Messi play—and describing it— the best piece of commentary he has heard and why the former Brazil, AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder Kaka is his favourite player. The 53-minute episode is an intimate insight into the life of one of the recognised voices in football—a must, in fact, for all listeners. —Nitin Sreedhar

Also Read: Lounge Loves: A Baek Sehee book, the MUBI Notebook, and more