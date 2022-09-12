Lounge Loves: A street artist, a salad box and much more

Look, stop, sketch

Street artists didn’t catch my attention until I came across Nishant Jain, who goes by the name The Sneaky Artist. He carries a notebook and pen everywhere and sketches people going about their daily lives—from grabbing coffee to his parents watching The Kapil Sharma Show. It’s an intense and deliberate exercise in noticing the world. Often, I am so lost in thought that the rhythm of the everyday passes me by in a blur, and it’s artists like Jain who inspire me to pause and look around. Apart from his art, what’s impressive is the sheer amount of content he publishes on his Substack newsletter (sneakyart@substack.com) and immersive podcast (The SneakyArt Podcast) where he interviews artists from around the world. —Jahnabee Borah

A screenshot from one of Straker's Reels.

Beautiful butter

Can a person have 44 (and counting) recipes for butter-based dips and spreads? The answer seems to be a hearty yes. In April, London-based chef Thomas Straker started the series All Things Butter. Prevailing wisdom tells us butter makes everything better. I am no fan but Straker’s butter-based repertoire has me in awe. His narration, too, lends itself deliciously to this specific genre of Instagram Reel food recipes where ASMR-videos of the steps are stitched together with quick cuts between each. The Bloody Mary Butter video was particularly well done. He flings butter into a steel vessel; as they hit the base in three plops, they beautifully also match his signature cadence to announcing each episode: “All. Things. Butter”. —Vangmayi Parakala

The art for Filip Holm's podcast, Let's Talk Religion.

The thing about religion

On Let’s Talk Religion, host Filip Holm talks about religion from an academic and scholarly perspective. His YouTube channel has introductions to different religions, videos on basic concepts and deep dives into others. On some mornings, I listen to his podcast on Spotify. I must admit it sometimes flies over my head. The thing is, it demands attention—you can’t be figuring out your Wordle or lunch menu at the same time. Didn’t someone say nothing is as fatal to religion as indifference? I don’t know how much has stayed with me but I have enjoyed episodes like “The Mystical Origins Of Coffee & Tea”, “What Happens To Religion When People Migrate” and “Music In The Islamic World”. —Nipa Charagi

One of the salad boxes from Living Food.

Green Revolution

For a not-naturally-healthy eater, going through salad recipes that call for ingredients no Indian person will have in their fridge is incredibly frustrating. I actually like salads but watching the arugula and lettuce wilt while I make firm resolutions to use them up is a sad business, which is why discovering Living Food Co.’s salad boxes has been a godsend. The boxes come with a ton of mixed greens in various combinations, from arugula and lettuce to kale and baby spinach, with other veggies like peppers and cherry tomatoes thrown in. All you need is a basic olive oil-vinegar dressing, and you don’t even need to be especially prompt about using up the greens—they stay fresh for over six days, as I have proved through an extreme stress test. —Shrabonti Bagchi

