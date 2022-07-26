Lounge Loves: A food podcast, a Young the Giant album and more

Finding quirky tech

The Apple iPod, launched in 2001, was discontinued a couple of months ago. But the world is full of music players that tried to compete with it, with every firm from Philips to Intel coming out with MP3 players. These, however, are not the only music players that Wade Nixon, creator of the popular YouTube channel DankPods, finds and dissects. Nixon has reviewed everything from a LEGO MP3 player to a Batman-themed music player. There are other pieces of old technology that blow your mind: an MTV MP3 player and a digital music player from Hello Kitty. Nixon also makes fun do-it-yourself iPod repair videos. His witty commentary and disdain for the wasteful packaging on most of these unusual MP3 players make for fun viewing. —Nitin Sreedhar

The Fantastic History of Food is hosted by Nick Charlie Key

Tasting notes

Hosted by Nick Charlie Key, The Fantastic History Of Food serves up, as the name suggests, food with a side of history. The episodes range from informative (Al Capone Once Ran A Soup Kitchen) to the ridiculous (Pushing A Peanut Up A Mountain With Your Nose). The latest episode, 4 July, was Michigan Held A Funeral For 30,000 Pizzas. In the 1970s, a canning factory in Ohio found a tainted batch of mushrooms. Pizza brand Papa Fabbrini’s Frozen Pizzas had to recall its pizzas and hold a mass burial; even the Michigan mayor attended. It later turned out the pizzas were not contaminated. As for peanut pushers, on 17 July Bob Salem broke the previous record and became the fourth man to push a peanut up Pikes Peak in Colorado, the first person to do so in the 21st century! —Nipa Charagi

A podcast on our relationship with work

Modern work

We want from work today what we used to get from religion earlier—belonging, purpose, meaning, community—that’s a whole new set of expectations,” says psychotherapist Esther Perel in her podcast How’s Work? Each episode plays out like a therapy session, with Perel analysing her interviewees’ history, family background and personality to resolve the issues they face at work. It could be anything—using work as a crutch, not asking for help, partnerships turning sour. One of my favourite episodes is with psychologist and New York Times columnist Adam Grant. Perel’s sharp analysis unearths his need to be a people-pleaser. Listen in if you want to exceed your KRA expectations. And, to know how to find more meaning in your work. —Jahnabee Borah

The album art

An inter-generational tale

American alt-rock band Young the Giant’s last album came out in 2018. Since then, some of its members have become parents—and a pandemic has hit hard. In Act 1: Origins, the first volume in a four-part album, released on 15 July on major music streaming platforms, they reflect on family and community, taking a personal look at the lives of immigrants—two of them are green-card holders and two, the children of immigrants. Frontman Sameer Gadhia weaves in the story of an imagined conversation between his father and grandfather, his father and him, and what he might now tell his son. Without diluting their signature sound, he is generous with instruments from South Asia, tracing their influence on Western music and creating a “universe for (his) story to belong”. —Vangmayi Parakala