Lounge Loves: 8-bit games, Leah Kate's new single and more

The beauty of 8-bit games

Remember Mario, Adventure Island and Donkey Kong? Or Contra and Galaga? These are some of the most memorable 8-bit games from the era of video-game consoles and cassettes. Even in this age of Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStations and 4K video games, though, you can enjoy these 8-bit games in hand-held form. I found the “Sup Retro 400 in 1 Game Box” hand-held games on Amazon.com. Available mostly in the ₹700-800 range, they are on offer from a variety of sellers and come in colourful variants. The game box comes pre-loaded with 400 games, an in-built speaker and a replaceable 600 mAh battery. Having tried it, I can tell you the battery life is decent—around three-four hours of gameplay. It requires no internet connection, no console or controller. It’s also compact and easy to carry around. — Nitin Sreedhar

TikTok star and pop singer Leah Kate’s new single/video dropped last month.

The other ‘Twinkle’

Why go ballistic at your ex when you can channel all that anger/rage into a song? The result: Twinkle Twinkle Little B****. TikTok star and pop singer Leah Kate’s new single/video, which dropped last month, is obviously something you wouldn’t want your child to hear or watch. In her version of the nursery rhyme, she’s giving her ex the middle finger. “For everyone asking, yes I wanted to call my ex a little b**** in a song and the best way to do it was write twinkle twinkle little b****. Duh. Enjoy,” she tweeted. In March, she released the punk track, 10 Things I Hate About You, also about her former love. While irreverent, her new single is as catchy as the more innocent original, perhaps an apt song for those days when you are angry and want to let off some steam. Just go “Twinkle Twinkle” in your head. — Nipa Charagi

Rick Beato is a music producer, an educator and a multi-instrumentalist who has worked as a sound engineer, a lecturer at the US’ Berklee College of Music and much else. (YouTube)

All about music

If you use it well, there isn’t a better place to learn than YouTube. I use it to learn about music, specifically music theory. And there isn’t a better music YouTuber than Rick Beato. The 62-year-old American is a music producer, an educator and a multi-instrumentalist who has worked as a sound engineer, a lecturer at the US’ Berklee College of Music and much else. He distils his four decades of knowledge into the YouTube channel Everything Music. Whether it is interviews with the likes of Sting and Pat Metheny, or livestreams on music theory, the affable, enthusiastic Beato comes across as highly knowledgeable on music, from jazz to modern pop. My favourite, though, is his series What Makes This Song Great?, where he takes one song and analyses it, from songwriting to arrangement and performance. A real gem. — Bibek Bhattacharya

J.M. Miro’s novel ‘Ordinary Monsters’.

Monster in the house

Children with mysterious powers being groomed for greatness” has become quite a popular subgenre in science fiction/fantasy in recent years (think The Umbrella Academy, Stranger Things or even parts of The Boys) and Ordinary Monsters fills a nice gap in this category by being set in Victorian England, that time of utter banality covering an underbelly of darkness. In J.M. Miro’s novel, Charlie And Marlowe, two children with extraordinary powers travel from America to London to Edinburgh—where another group of children, the Talents, await them in a house run by (what else) an eccentric billionaire—with a rag-tag bunch of adults and a sinister, shadowy figure on their heels. Despite sounding like a pastiche of the genre, Ordinary Monsters is gripping and original, guaranteed to generate nightmares. — Shrabonti Bagchi