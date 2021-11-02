Lisa's MONEY fastest K-pop performance video to hit 200 million views 

K-pop group BLACKPINK's Lisa has set new fastest records not only in music videos but also in choreography videos.

According to her agency YG Entertainment on 1 November, the exclusive performance video of Lisa's first single track 'MONEY' exceeded 200 million views on YouTube.

It has been about 38 days since it was released on September 24. It is the fastest K-pop artist's performance video to hit 200 million views.

The previous fastest record is BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' performance video (45 days and 4 hours). Lisa newly set the record for BLACKPINK's performance video by reaching 200 million views seven days earlier than this.

YG said, "It is unusual for performance videos, not the main music video, to hit hundreds of million views in a short period of time. In particular, this record was achieved only with Lisa's excellent performance skill without any TV shows activities."

'MONEY' strongly shows Lisa's identity, with its hip hop sound and confident lyrics. Since its release on 10 September, this song has been loved by global music fans along with the title song 'LALISA.'

The song is also making remarkable achievements on major global music charts. It topped iTunes Top Song charts in 38 countries. It ranked fifth on the global chart of Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform.

'MONEY' also first entered the UK Official Chart Top 100 as 81th, and jumped 35 notches to 46th place on October 29. Lisa is the first K-pop female solo artist who ranked in this chart for four weeks.

In addition, 'MONEY' has showed its steady popularity for six weeks, ranking second on the global YouTube top 100 chart, 11th and 9th on the US Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global, respectively.

BLACKPINK, which has a total of 32 videos with more than 100 million views on YouTube, currently has more than 68.9 million subscribers. It has the largest number of subscribers among male and female pop artists in the world.

