What's the connection between a Jaipur craft enterprise and a British atelier? 16 rugs, which draw inspiration from history, architecture and craft, form a part of a collaboration between Jaipur Rugs and British jeweller-silversmith Jocelyn Burton’s studio /how-to-lounge/art-culture/jaipur-rugs-jocelyn-burton-new-rugs-collection-111690333344265.html 111690333344265 story

Motifs in rich blues and ornate gold, set against an ebony-and-olive background, catch the eye in the Neptune rug. The piece draws inspiration from the iconic Fishmongers Wall Sconce, which is now placed in the Fishmongers Hall on London Bridge. 16 such rugs—which draw inspiration from history, architecture and craft—form a part of the collaboration between Jaipur Rugs and British jeweller and silversmith Jocelyn Burton’s studio. These have been crafted in 100 percent silk by over 30 artisans using traditional techniques. Each design has a limited run of 10 pieces each.

The connection between Burton and India is not new. She first travelled to the subcontinent in the 1990s and was fascinated by the architecture and craftsmanship in Delhi and Jaipur. She continued to visit India until her death in 2020.

The jeweller-silversmith was introduced to Jaipur Rugs through a mutual friend in 2018. The collaboration between Burton’s studio and Jaipur Rugs seemed like a natural fit to both due to a shared passion for craftsmanship. Her jewellery and silverware designs then became the basis for a collection of rugs. “The whole collaboration fell into place very organically, and I am so grateful to Jocelyn’s heartfelt commitment to the collection, from creating the original drawings for the rugs to making design comments right up to the week before she passed away,” states Yogesh Chaudhary, the second generation from his family to head Jaipur Rugs, in a press note.

Also read: Lounge Loves: Indulgent gelato duos, an in-shower moisturiser and more

Some of the highlights include the Liro collection, based on Burton’s original painting, which had been created during the production of a long tulip silver and enamel centrepiece for the Chelsea Arts Club in London. In the various designs, one doesn’t just get a glimpse of Burton, the artist, but also of her interests and inspirations. For instance, the Ammonodia draws from her fascination with the sea and maritime creatures. “The Ammonodia rug features corner designs of her favourite shell—the ammonite fossil from the Jurassic period, still used by her studio on their corporate letterhead,” mentions the catalogue. “Secretum is a masterpiece inspired by Jocelyn Burton’s love for corals and shells. She collected them during her travels worldwide.”

As Sir Roy Strong, former director, Victoria & Albert Museum, London, mentions in the catalogue: “Jocelyn Burton is one of life's originals, an explosive, opinionated, bubbling being, all of which is amply reflected in her work. Everything is very exact and technically perfect. In all of this she stands at the end of a centuries old tradition; she is fully conversant with so many of the skills once taken for granted but which are now in danger of being lost.”

Also read: A new exhibition at the NMACC brings together hyperreality with absurdism