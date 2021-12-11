It's time to build your own fun games night

Bored of Dumb Charades and the usual card games? There’s a lot more to explore in the world of board games and other genres. Lounge recommends four games focused on action, dexterity and scoring points for a fun games night.

Inspired by Indian jaali (lattice-work) patterns, this dexterity game involves stacking the right shapes and completing the pattern puzzles into a structure. (Courtesy: Studio Maniams)

TRIKONA: Inspired by Indian jaali (lattice-work) patterns, this dexterity game involves stacking the right shapes and completing the pattern puzzles into a structure. Handmade by artisans, Trikona has 48 wooden pieces, four pattern shapes and 30 pattern cards, with three difficulty levels. This is a cool game for both children and adults alike. (Available on Amazon and Studio Maniams; prices vary; two-four players).

The usual Jenga rules apply—but tread carefully. Some blocks have challenges like “take a shot”. (Courtesy: Drunkendesi.com)

DRUNKEN BLOCKS: Everyone loves a good game of Jenga. But this simple game of building a tower gets an intoxicating twist with Drunken Blocks. Some of the blocks come with challenging tasks and dares, while the empty blocks are safe territory. The usual Jenga rules apply—but tread carefully. Some blocks have challenges like “take a shot”. Cheers! (Available on Drunkendesi.com; ₹1,599; two-eight players).

In FirePucks, each player has eight pucks. You must try shooting them, with an elastic band on the board, into your opponent’s half. (Courtesy: FirePucks.com)

FIREPUCKS: In FirePucks, each player has eight pucks. You must try shooting them, with an elastic band on the board, into your opponent’s half through a slit that sits right in the middle of a wooden separator. The first player to clear their side of the pucks wins. Pucks at the ready! (Available on FirePucks.com; ₹1,599; two players).

Klask is a popular magnetic game of skill from Denmark.

KLASK: Klask is a popular magnetic game of skill from Denmark. There are two goals at each end of the game board. In the middle are three white magnetic pieces, which must be avoided while moving your playing piece—a black magnet. This piece is controlled by a magnetic handle under the table. You have to score points by hitting the yellow ball with into your opponent’s goal. Klask is like a miniature combination of foosball and air hockey, which requires good reflexes and hand-eye coordination. The first player to score 6 points wins. (Available on In.boredgamecompany.com; starting from ₹5,799; two-four players)

