Have you bookmarked these 3 events for the week ahead? From a new show that celebrates Issey Miyake's legacy to a travelling exhibition by an iconic artist, the week ahead has loads in store /how-to-lounge/art-culture/have-you-bookmarked-these-3-events-for-the-week-ahead-111677296201236.html 111677296201236 story

A multifaceted practice

Paresh Maity’s multi-city exhibition is now heading to Bengaluru. Titled Infinite Light, the exhibition at Gallery Sumukha hopes to shed light on the multifaceted practice of the artist by showcasing a range of drawings, paintings and sculptures created over four decades. For the first time, viewers will also get to see a rare selection of ceramic works. “(Maity) is especially adept with watercolours, his medium of choice in the early years of his career, and later became known for his large and vibrant oils on canvas, and more recently for his installation and sculptural creations,” states the gallery note. At Gallery Sumukha, Wilson Garden, Bengaluru, 26 February-25 March, 10.30am-6pm

Also read: 5 reasons to visit the World Book Fair in Delhi

'Rhythm of Life' by B. Jaya Lakshsmi

A play of textures

Artist B. Jaya Lakshmi’s works are a play of textures and patterns. Her practice looks at imagery, which is both abstract as well as marginally figurative. Using beeswax, plant resin and pigment powder on canvas, paper and treated wood, the artist, whose solo show Enchanting Encaustics is on display in Delhi, creates a unique visual language. Her journey into art is interesting—Lakshmi, who is from Andhra Pradesh but was raised in Delhi, used to teach science and mathematics until she realised that her calling lay in art. She started by doing figurative works but moved organically towards abstract forms. At the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Delhi, till 28 February, 10am-8pm

Also read: OTT releases to watch this week: Alcarràs, The Exchange and more

'Cry' by Issey Miyake; Vikram Bawa. Courtesy: Gallery 47A

Celebrating Issey Miyake

Gallery 47 A at Khotachiwadi, Mumbai, is hosting a very unique exhibition these days. Titled, ‘Issey Miyake: His Clothes Changed the World’, the show celebrates the iconic designer's legacy. Curated by Ratan Batliboi, the exhibition features collection that belonged to the late Mina Krishnan. Her husband, Mohan, and daughter, Ayesha, have decided to share her lifetime collection with other design enthusiasts. All sale proceeds from the show will go to Child Rights & You (CRY). On view at Gallery 47 A, Khotachiwadi, till 26 March

Also read: A new exhibition pushes the boundaries of Indian modern art