Halloween, manga-themed eateries and other things to do this weekend

MANGA-THEMED EATERY: A new outlet of YouMee, a manga comic-themed restaurant, in Gurugram, Haryana, offers Korean-style teppanyaki grills, hot stone bowls and cheese fondue, apart from the staples of sushi, dim sum and ramen. The Ssamjang pork belly, made with fermented chilli paste and served with molten cheese fondue, is a highlight. At Ambience Mall, Gurugram, Haryana

The Lotus Cafe is offering a special trick or treat dinner this Sunday.

TRICK OR TREAT: Dress up in your spookiest best this Halloween. The Lotus Cafe is offering a special trick or treat dinner this Sunday, with an array of sweet treats and cocktails. The menu features dishes like devilled eggs, stuffed pumpkins, eerie pastries and cobweb cakes. Lotus Cafe, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, 31 October, 7-11pm

The NCPA is open once again.

NCPA IS BACK: After a hiatus of one-and-a-half years, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is open once again. This weekend, there are performances from Louiz Banks and a selection of artists as well as compositions by Vivaldi and Bach, rendered by the SOI Chamber Orchestra. The coming weeks will see Rashid Khan in concert, a Bharatanatyam performance by Rama Vaidyanathan and a Kuchipudi one by Mallika Sarabhai. The music events will held on 30-31 October at Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

Chef Pierre Storti at Cou Cou.

EVERYDAY INDULGENCE: Cou Cou, a new French-style patisserie, has opened at Jio World Drive. This is the first independent food and beverage outlet by the Oberoi Group. It seeks to add an indulgent touch to everyday fare with freshly-baked breads, handmade cakes, gourmet ice creams and savoury dishes. While the outlet is managed by Aakriti Rathore, the sweet and savoury delights have been created by chefs Pierre Storti and Pratik Deshmukh. Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, 11am-10pm

Enjoy conscious rap this Sunday as part of the Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival.

RAPPERS ON STAGE: Four rappers will take the stage on Sunday as part of the Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival 2021. They dabble in conscious rap—a subgenre that is gaining popularity worldwide—and mix Kannada lyrics with catchy rhythms. The lyrics are reminiscent of Kannada literature. Ranga Shankara, Bengaluru, 31 October, 5.30pm. Entry free

A SURREALISTIC SHOWCASE:

A new exhibition, Phantasmagoria, at Latitude 28 brings together artists who explore realism and simulation. The works borrow from pop culture and kitsch, blurring the boundaries between “high” and “low” art. Farhad Husain’s art, for instance, looks at the politics and dynamics of human relationships in a capitalist society, while Dileep Sharma brings together motifs reflective of contemporary media and culture. Latitude 28, Delhi, till 15 November, 11am-7pm (Monday-Saturday)

