From tales of the freedom struggle to art shows, our picks

THE SEE-SAW PROJECT: From Bengaluru’s Sandbox Collective, a collaborative 10-week artistic exchange between artists in the city, paired anonymously, via snail mail—an attempt to collectively reflect on themes of identity, prejudice, people and communities—has culminated in a digital archive, alongside reflections and insights from the project team. The project was supported by Goethe-Institut /Max Mueller Bhavan, Bengaluru. View the project at sandboxcollective.org/see-saw

HISTORY AT MARINA: Historian Meenakshi Devaraj will be conducting a talk on Zoom about the stories and events of India’s struggle for freedom that relate to the shores of Chennai’s Marina Beach. The event, exclusively for senior citizens, will be held on 22 January, between 4.30-5.30pm. Register for the event on Townscript.com

The ‘Desi Oon’ exhibition is showcasing wool from indigenous sheep breeds.

WOOL-GATHERING WEEKEND: Thinking of covering yourself in extra layers of warmth? Check the online Desi Oon exhibition/sale organised by the sustainable crafts marketplace GoCoop. On sale and view are products ranging from home furnishings, like carpets, to jackets and shoes—all made from wool from indigenous sheep breeds like black Deccani, Harshil, Chokla, Gaddi and Patanwadi. For details, visit Gocoop.com/pages/desioon

‘Kaalpadukal: Songs Of The Diaspora’ is an ode to migrants.

DIASPORA DIARIES: Check out a contemporary virtual exhibition, Kaalpadukal: Songs Of The Diaspora, an ode to migrants and their footprints around the world. The show comes alive in the form of an audio-visual experience curated by Shafeena Yusuff Ali that incorporates the work of 16 digital artists from south India. View the project at www.kaalpadukal.com

Foodhall has come out with staycation kits.

STAYCATION ESSENTIALS: Can’t go out? Have a picnic at home with Foodhall’s staycation kits, chocolate fondue kit and cheese fondue boxes. The Winter Staycation Kit contains sweet and savoury goodies like crackers and cream cheese, dips and sauces, cheese straws, pretzels, chocolates, fruits and flavoured non-alcoholic beverages. Foodhallonline.com; prices start from ₹2,500 for the two-person kit

