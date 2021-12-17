From Christmas cheer to a literature festival, our weekend picks  

AN ODE TO GRANDMAS: This Christmas, Monkey Bar is adding a regional touch by celebrating dishes that moms and grandmoms usually whip up. The menu features dishes inspired by matriarchs from Anglo-Indian, Syrian Christian and East Indian families. It includes delicacies such as the Mangalorean chicken indad with sanas, roast duck mappas, East Indian-style bottle masala shrimp pan roll and the Anglo-Indian baked fish. Available at Monkey Bar outlets in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, till 6 January

Farzi Cafe's selection highlights food from popular destinations in India.

A REVAMPED MENU: Conceptualised by chef Dipesh Shinde, the new menu at Farzi Cafe hopes to offer a well-rounded regional culinary experience. The selection highlights food from popular destinations in India in the restaurant’s signature playful way. The dishes include mutton ghee roast rolls, Tangra soya chaap, chicken cafreal, a galouti mousse served in a cannelloni, Amritsari fish and chips pav. Farzi Cafe, Connaught Place and Aerocity, Delhi, and Cyber Hub, Gurugram, Haryana, noon-1am

The Bangalore Literature Festival is being held this weekend.

A LITERARY EVENING: Over 160 authors and speakers, including David Baldacci, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni and Shashi Deshpande, will feature in the 10th edition of the two-day Bangalore Literature Festival. Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, 18-19 December, from 10am

Photographs of birds are on show at the Piramal Gallery in Mumbai.

WINGED WONDERS: An exquisite exhibition at the Piramal Gallery, accompanied by daily talks, features images of over 200 species of birds taken by 50 photographers during the pandemic. Piramal Gallery, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Mumbai, till 24 December

ABOUT SILENCED EXPERIENCES: Blueprint 12 is showcasing works by Bengaluru-based artist Indu Antony in One Responses (Oru Marupadikal). Her practice has always focused on the ways in which artistic gestures can prompt conversations about marginalised, silenced social experiences. Blueprint 12, Delhi, till 15 January

