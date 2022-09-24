From art to music, 4 exciting things to do in the week ahead

A twist on festive feasts

Monkey Bar has come up with a special small plates menu, titled Pujor Adda, for Durga Puja. The selection hopes to capture the culinary diversity of Kolkata and adds a contemporary twist to some of the local dishes. Take, for instance, the kosha mangsho slider, which is pulled mutton sandwiched in a milk bun. There is also the moong and jowar pakoda chaat topped with pomegranate and raw mango chutney, radhuni murgi tikka, and more. The Pujor Adda special is available at Monkey Bar Kolkata and Delhi till 9 October

Jehangir Jani, ‘Verse 11’, watercolor on paper

Dream-like artworks

There are layers of meaning in Jahangir Asgar Jani’s watercolours, currently on display at Gallery Latitude 28. As the artist steps away from sculptures and moves towards watercolours, he gets the opportunity to play with light and create works that are fluid and ephemeral. “Pareidolia: Songs of (Dis)Belief asks you, the viewer, to shed preconceived notions as you navigate Jahangir Asgar Jani’s watercolours,” mentions the curatorial note. “Each image reveals a grid, which gives the work a robust structure. Thus framed, but not constrained, calligraphy and architectural form overlap, and around them, birds fly, soaring and diving, unrestrained.” The exhibition can be viewed at Gallery Latitude 28, Lado Sarai, till 5 October, Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm

Also read: How Only Murders In The Building pays tribute to Woody Allen

A musical day out

25 artists are performing this weekend in Pune for Maushi Day x SOCIAL Day Out. Spread across two days, the event brings together music, food and art. SOCIAL has organised several food pop-ups for the guests, besides a flea market of quirky homegrown brands by Deluxe Thali and pop-art by Nrtya. Some of the artists in the lineup include Baltra, Function, Mia Aurora, Ash Roy and Calm Chor. At Drome Arena, Kharadi, Pune between 24-25 September

‘Shri Ram’

A rhythmic presentation

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra is back with the 66th edition of its annual dance drama, Shri Ram. First staged in 1957, the presentation has evolved over the years, with Kalaripayattu, Mayurbhanj Chau, and more, being added to the dance. The production in its 28 scenes encapsulates important episodes from Ramayana, ending with Rama’s coronation. To be held between 26 September to 22 October at open air Kendra Lawns, #1 Copernicus Marg, New Delhi, 6.30 pm to 9.15 pm

Also read: The IHC Theatre Festival returns to the capital after two years