Food, photography and ballet, our picks for the week ahead

The goodness of cheesecake: Love & Cheesecake, an artisanal dessert and cake brand with over 17 outlets in Mumbai, is launching its store in Delhi’s Defence Colony this weekend. Founded by Ruchyeta Bhatia and chef Amit Sharma in 2012, the brand is known for 56 unique flavours, such as the single malt chocolate cheesecake, baklava cheesecake and the classic burnt Basque cheesecake. It will soon launch an outlet in Delhi’s Khan Market too.

Student showcase at the Chennai Biennale

Student Showcase: The Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB) has extended its digital showcases. Enjoy these and look out for a student showcase, A Land Of Stories, launching on 26 February. It will focus on the diversity of Tamil Nadu’s culture and heritage. Launch at the Government Museum, Chennai, as part of a collaboration between the CPB Foundation and Goethe-Institut

Go Hyperlocal: Versova SOCIAL is hosting an eco-friendly flea festival in collaboration with The Art & Flea Project. With the aim of building hyperlocal communities, the event showcases sustainable brands such as Label Sugar and Cera-M Clay Studio, an artists’ market, workshops, and more. After Versova, the festival is set to travel to seven locations, including Bengaluru. Till 19 February at Versova SOCIAL, Mumbai.

‘Swan Lake’ at the NCPA, Mumbai

Swan Lake in Mumbai: The Tchaikovsky masterpiece Swan Lake comes to Mumbai next week. The Bolshoi Ballet production brings together the dramatic tension and beauty of motion with prima ballerina Olga Smirnova leading the cast. At Godrej Dance Theatre, the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Mumbai, 22 February, 6pm; tickets, ₹450 for members and ₹500 for the public

Bougie at Ambawatta One, Mehrauli, New Delhi

In the shadow of the Qutub: First Fiddle Restaurants by Priyank Sukhija has come up with two experiential dining spaces. The two share a location and a terrace, facing each other on the top floors of Ambawatta One in Mehrauli, near Qutub Minar. While Miso Sexy is a South-East Asian restaurant, Bougie is a Mediterranean space with a menu designed by chef Priyam Chatterjee. At Ambawatta One, Mehrauli, Delhi

