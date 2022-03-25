Food, music, photography: sample it all in the coming week

TASTE OF AWADH IN A BOX: Chef Asif Qureshi has recreated the culinary grandeur of Awadh with the BarQat Brunch in a Box, delivered by Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels. The menu from the kitchens of JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar includes Sarson Broccoli, Noor Mahal Biryani and Strawberry Ghewar. Available on 27 March, noon-2.30pm. The vegetarian box is priced at ₹2,250, plus taxes, and the non-vegetarian box at ₹2,500, plus taxes

The Tangra Project will be offering great food and music this Sunday.

A MELODIOUS BRUNCH: There is no better combination than great food and music. The Sunday Brunch at The Tangra Project promises exactly that with its spread of classic dishes from Kolkata, a specially curated Mimosa bar and a performance of retro hits by Peter Mehta. On offer are nearly 300 dishes, such as the New Market kathi rolls, soup bowls and Ballygunge cold plates. At The Tangra Project, Saket, Delhi, 27 March, performance from 2pm

An exhibition on Ukraine will channel all proceeds for the relief effort there.

A GLIMPSE OF UKRAINE: Earlier this year, Avantika Meattle visited Ukraine and got a glimpse of its vibrant culture. In Ukraine: Untold Glimpses, a new exhibition, the photographer revisits the country through her images of Kyiv and Lviv. All proceeds will go towards the relief effort in Ukraine. On view at India Habitat Centre, Delhi, from 29-31 March, 10.30am-7.30pm; the images can also be seen on https://avantikameattle.com/

Koramangala SOCIAL will host Optikal Asylum this weekend.

ART BY THE YOUTH: Koramangala SOCIAL will be hosting an art and music showcase, Optikal Asylum. The event, which has completed over 35 editions, has been providing a platform to 500 artists. In Bengaluru, it will feature hard-core junglists such as Denham Audio B2B Mani Festi (UK) and auction work by visual artists like Gaurav Basu. At Koramangala SOCIAL, Bengaluru, 26 March, 3pm onwards; tickets on insider.in

FOCUS ON THE MIND: Science Gallery Bengaluru’s forthcoming exhibition focuses on the complexities of the human mind. The show, PSYCHE, has been developed in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans), The Wellbeing Project and Museum Dr Guislain, Ghent. It brings together philosophers, neuroscientists, film-makers and writers and will feature exhibits, films and live programmes. At Science Gallery Bengaluru from 1 April

Also read: Eternally Confused And Eager For Love: A smart take on not being smart enough