Food, music and much more to enjoy this weekend  

WORKS OF POETRY: Nature Morte is holding a show of two artists, Mona Rai And Ray Meeker: Works On Paper And Ceramic Sculptures. While one works with paper and the other with ceramics, the gallery describes their work as that of complementary opposites. Nature Morte, Delhi, till 28 November, 11am-7pm (Tuesday-Sunday)

THE DYNAMIC NATURE OF LIFE: Art Alive is hosting a show, Fluid Realities, of artists such as Jogen Chowdhury, Arpana Caur, Anjolie Ela Menon, Surendran Nair and Rekha Rodwittiya. The works, earlier showcased at Bikaner House, investigate the ephemeral and dynamic nature of life. Art Alive, Delhi, till 30 November, 11am-7pm (Monday-Saturday)

GO ITALIAN THIS SUNDAY: The Italian restaurant Romano’s will now be open for Sunday lunch as well. The menu will feature heirloom recipes from chef Roberto Zorzoli’s family as well as others inspired by his travels in Italy. Hearty home-style flavours will combine with modern cooking techniques. On offer will be a range of antipasti, classic pizzas, home-made pastas, risotto, grills, and more. JW Marriott Mumbai, Sahar, 7 November onwards, 12.30-3.30pm, ₹2,000, plus taxes

A NEW GOURMET STORE: Qmin, the food delivery platform of Indian Hotels Co. (IHCL), has launched a lifestyle gourmet store, Qmin Shop, at The Connaught-IHCL SeleQtions, Delhi. This follows the launch of its food trucks, Qmin-On The Move, which offer on-the-go meals. In the coming months, the brand plans to expand further: Five new outlets, including Qmin Shops, food trucks and mobile pods, will be added to the Qmin portfolio. Visit Qmin Shop at The Connaught-IHCL SeleQtions, Delhi

ON A SPACE ODYSSEY: Electronic music and flash fashion will come together at an event, themed on a space odyssey, at antiSOCIAL. Sixth Ocean will belt out house music, followed by a techno-inspired fashion flash mob with the label Purple Paisley. Zuzu, Choksi and antiSKYE will also perform. antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel, Mumbai, 6 November, 6pm onwards

