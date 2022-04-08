Food, movies and music to look forward to in the week ahead

Exciting Easter goodies

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu has come up with some sheer indulgence for Easter. Its patisserie-deli, Bombay Baking Company, is offering a special Easter eggs menu that features decadent desserts in flavours such as hazelnut praline, coconut mint, raspberry coconut and cinnamon carrot. There is even a charcoal Easter egg. From 10-17 April, 9am-9pm

Celebrating the Tamil new year

DakshinaChitra, Chennai’s open-air living museum, is all set to welcome the Tamil new year on 10 and 14 April. On view will be an exquisite rangoli by Kalaimamani Malathi Selvam from Puducherry. She will also be conducting a workshop for those interested in learning the art. On 14 April, artists such as Maaya Madan will be performing classical and folk dances. At Kanali Mandapam and performance area, DakshinaChitra, Chennai

Brewing a craft beer story

Doolally Taproom is hosting an all-stars takeover this weekend. Nearly 20 breweries, such as Yavasura, Kimaya, Drifters, Toit, Moonshine Meadery and HAPI, are taking part in the event, with Doolally’s brewmaster, Oliver Schauf, inviting them to come up with unique beers and ciders. At Doolally Taproom, Khar, 9-10 April, 10am-1.30am

Bonjour India hosts an open-air cinema experience

A slice of France in India

The French Institute in India is back with the fourth edition of its cultural, literary and scientific festival, Bonjour India. It is being held in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bhopal and Ahmedabad, with curated events for audiences of all ages. On 9 April, in Delhi, the festival offers an evening of movies, meals and music. And on 13 April, there is a performance by harpist-singer Lina Bellard. For details, visit ifindia.in/bonjour-india/calendar/

A nonoborsho feast

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat is adding a flavoursome touch to the Bengali new year with a special menu. Chef Rana Mukherjee has recreated his childhood memories through a spread that features delicacies like the Kolkata chicken biryani, murgir jhol, kosha mangsho, komla bhog, pantua and bhapa doi. Till 15 April, at Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, Kolkata

