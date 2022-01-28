Food, dance, film, our picks for the weekend

AI-POWERED DANCE: The 10th edition of the Attakkalari India Biennial, a contemporary movement and digital arts festival, is staging the best dance productions from 12 countries. The highlight this year is a virtual reality installation, CyberBallet, at the venue in Bengaluru by the Berlin, Germany-based group CyberRäuber. It has been conceptualised by Marcel Karnapke and Björn Lengers, who were interested in exploring dance from the perspective of Artificial Intelligence. Till 29 January, 7-9pm

This children's film is being screened online.

AN EVENING OF CLOCK CASTLES: The Mexican embassy in Delhi will be screening a children’s film, El Ángel En El Reloj /The Angel In The Clock, online over the weekend. This 91-minute animation, directed by Miguel Ángel Uriegas, is about Amelia, a girl with leukaemia who wants to stop time. As she attempts to do so, she meets Malachi, an angel that lives inside her cuckoo clock. Malachi takes Amelia to the Fields of Time, a world where hundreds of clock-castles soar in the sky, guarding human time on earth. Register on t.ly/j3ep to watch the film till 30 January

Kalakaari offers a fun twist on Indian food.

FUN FUSION: From jalebi churros and Moroccan tandoori chicken to pizza on khamiri roti and Malaysian malai chaap, a new cloud kitchen in the National Capital Region, Kalakaari, offers a fun twist on Indian food. Started by Sanchit Gupta and Shruti Jain of Kitchen Science Foods, they believe not just in curating food but “also trying to curate art on a plate, that too at the comfort of anyone’s home.” The same ideas are reflected in the packaging, they say. Order directly from kalakaarikitchen.com or through Zomato, Swiggy and Dot Pe

Try a special bento box from Gingko Pune.

A BENTO BOX FOR TWO: Pune comes to Mumbai in a bento box. Food discovery platforms Soul Company and Mumbai Foodie join hands to bring in a new year special Sidashi bento box by the Japanese restaurant Gingko Pune. The box has dishes such as Datemaki (rolled prawn cake) and Kikkakabu (pickled turnip and chillies shaped like a chrysanthemum). The meal serves two and is available for lunch on Sunday. Visit airmenus.in/thesoulcompany/menus2/delivery; price, ₹2,000

A LITTLE BIT OF MEGHALAYA IN DELHI: Meghalayan Age, The Store—A State Emporium has opened its doors in Delhi with a whole new look and vision. The idea is not just to connect artisans and consumers but also provide a platform to musicians, writers, film-makers and others from Meghalaya. The store showcases a wide array of products, from black clay pottery from Sung Valley to Ryndia silk, Lakadong turmeric, wild forest honey and Sohiong jam. At ​​Gallery No.9, Rajiv Gandhi Handicrafts Bhawan, Delhi; visit themeghalayanage.com

Also read: In the sunshine of Shah Rukh's love