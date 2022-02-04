Food, art, film, our picks for the weekend

THE ROAR OF THE TIGER: The Chinese new year celebrations continue at Dashanzi, a modern Asian restaurant at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. On offer are dishes such as the chiu chow kothe, broccoli and pine-nut dumpling, flaky crab claw dumpling, moon fan and hung shao pork. The items can be home-delivered too. Till 6 February, 7.30-10pm

THE JOY OF INDO-CHINESE FOOD: Nothing spells comfort like a steaming bowl of wontons accompanied by chilli chicken and spicy fried rice. The Bombay Canteen is serving these dishes at its pop-up, King Fu Canteen. Inspired by the dishes of Kolkata’s Chinatowns, the team has come up with its own versions: spicy bacon and scallion steamed wonton, King Fu mapo tofu, black pepper chicken, and Tangra-style chilli paneer. The King Fu Canteen menu is available for delivery and dine-in through February at The Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel, Mumbai

EXPERIMENTING WITH MATERIAL: Manicured Techniques showcases fresh experiments with material, in scale and form, by Ayesha Singh, L.N. Tallur and Martand Khosla. Nature Morte, Poorvi Marg, Vasant Vihar, Delhi, 5-26 February, 10am-6pm (Sundays closed)

A DARK COMEDY: The India International Centre, Delhi, has been running a series of online programmes and webinars through the pandemic. This weekend, watch Meet John Doe (1941) as part of a festival of comedy films. Directed by Frank Capra and starring Gary Cooper, Barbara Stanwyck and Edward Arnold, the film, extremely relevant today, deals with the idea of a completely media-fabricated celebrity raised to the level of a deity and used as a tool for political gain. On archive.org/details/meet_john_doe

THE IDEA OF HOME: Artist Rathin Barman is showing new works in There Is Now A Wall, his fourth solo project, at Experimenter. The show underscores the transitory nature of built structures that house generations and mark the idea of home. Experimenter, Hindustan Road, Kolkata, till 26 March, 11am-6.30pm

