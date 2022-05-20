Five things to do in the week ahead

TURKEY ON MY PLATE

The Oberoi, Delhi, is collaborating with the Turkish embassy to host a Turkish Cuisine Week at its 360° restaurant. The initiative, led by chef Erdal Agat, is offering authentic Turkish cuisine—the à la carte menu has delicacies like lentil soup, mezes, shrimp casserole, eggplant filled with lamb, and desserts. Till 29 May, call 011-24363030 for reservations

A LITERARY LINEUP

Alliance University, Bengaluru, is organising the first edition of the Alliance Literary Festival on its campus. The lineup for the two-day event includes Shashi Tharoor, Barkha Dutt, Tony Joseph and Manu Pillai. At Alliance University, Anekal, Bengaluru, till 21 May; for details, email lit.fest@alliance.edu

A SOULFUL PLAY

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) will be hosting Sangeet Devbabhali. The performance tells the story of Lakhubai—Goddess Rakumai in disguise—approaching Avali, Sant Tukaram’s wife, for help. At Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai, 22 May, 7pm; tickets, ₹225-375 (members) and ₹300-500 (others).

The 14th edition of the oral storytelling festival Kathakar is here. It features rare folk stories from across India, Italy, the UAE and Poland. The highlights include a conversation between film-maker Imtiaz Ali and singer Mohit Chauhan. At Sunder Nursery, Delhi, 21 May , 5.30pm; tickets on bookmyshow.com

YESTERYEAR SONGSTRESSES

A new performance celebrates women singers from the semi-classical forms of thumri, dadra and ghazal. Titled O Gaanewali, this unique baithak-style act has been conceptualised by singer Avanti Patel and directed by Mallika Singh and Meghana Telang. At the Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwantpur Industrial Suburb, Bengaluru, 22 May, 11.30am

PHOTOGRAPHING A FEELING

Method Bandra is showcasing a series of photographs by Zahra Amiruddin in an exhibition titled A Summer Slumber. The images—digital, analogue and on video—seem like shifting memories, moving between past and present. “They create a narrative of a season spinning inside the artist’s mind, flanked by the heat of the outdoor summer sun,” states the curatorial note. At Method Bandra, Mumbai, till 20 June