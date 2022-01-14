Feast on platters and savour gifts this festival weekend

FESTIVE WARMTH: Celebrate the harvest festival in the cosy environs of your home with gifts that promise to take you down memory lane. Rani Pink Gifts has launched a Bonfire Collection focused on this. And the selection includes potlis, dry fruit pouches, sweet boxes, gift trays and more. For details, visit ranipinkgifts.com

A DIM SUM FEAST AT HOME: Yauatcha, the dim sum teahouse, has now launched a cloud kitchen to cater to South Bombay residents. The Cantonese menu includes truffle edamame dumpling, poached Peking dumpling served in a broth, chicken and prawn shui mai and mains like crispy John Dory with Thai chilli sauce. Order via Swiggy

A VEGAN PLATTER: Urban Platter, which started six years ago as an e-commerce venture, has opened its first retail store in Bandra, Mumbai. Over a thousand culinary products, all vegan, will be available under one roof, including international spices, sauces and seasonings, vegan meat and dairy alternatives, and delicious natural sweeteners. The idea is to offer customers a sensorial experience under one roof, where they can taste and see the products. Urban Platter Store, Pali Village, Bandra West, Mumbai. For details, call 8657985973

THE ART OF HOLIDAY: Designers Shivan & Narresh have launched a flagship store in Kala Ghoda Mumbai. Situated within a restored art deco building from the 1940s, the luxury holiday brand is exhibiting clothing and accessories focused on five vacation themes—Swim, Resort, Cruise, Safari and Ski. Each corner of the store features a series of artworks, from sculptures to life-size frames of the brand’s archival prints and rugs, that enhance the feel of the space. For details, visit shivanandnarresh.com

MONOCHROMATIC WORKS: P = 4L {DECONSTRUCTING SQUARE SPACE}, a solo exhibition by Delhi-based artist Chetnaa, is on at Anupa Mehta Arts, Mumbai. The exhibition features three series of monochromatic works that deconstruct an elemental shape: that of the square. At Anupama Mehta Arts, till 31 January, 11am-8pm

