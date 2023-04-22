Expand your horizons with these 3 events this week From a wine dinner to an exhibition centred around mental health and the community, the week ahead has lots in store /how-to-lounge/art-culture/expand-your-horizons-with-these-3-events-this-week-111682144408931.html 111682144408931 story

SIP AND SAVOUR

What happens when a chef from San Francisco meets a sommelier from Mumbai? A wine dinner, of course. Chef Rupert Blease, who runs a Michelin-star restaurant, Lord Stanley, and Mumbai’s Nikhil Agarwal will host a gourmet experience with tartlets, glazed butternut and roasted duck paired with Chardonnay, rosé and more. Blease is known for clean flavours inspired by British and European cuisine flecked with influences from Japan. Consider this ingenious dessert: Mango rose with lime and passion fruit, chilled soup scented with lemongrass. It will be the last item in the five-course menu at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai this weekend. For reservations, call 9820698883/ 9911722334.

The exhibit 'Mindscapes: In The Company Of Others'

ART AND HEALING

In a somewhat unique format, artist Indu Antony’s exhibition opened on 20April at three locations in Bengaluru—the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), the artist’s studio space in Cooke Town, and Namma Katte, a place of leisure for the women and children of Lingarajapuram. This is part of an international programme, Mindscapes: In The Company Of Others, which is the outcome of a two-year project on mental health, organised in collaboration with the Wellcome Trust, a UK-based charitable foundation focused on health research. Projects from the Mindscape programme can be viewed at MAP till August, 10am-6.30pm (Sunday- Thursday ) and 10am-7.30pm (Friday-Saturday)

Revati Sharma Singh, 'Universe in Motion', gouache and acrylic on canvas

MATERIAL AND MEMORY

Latitude 28 is presenting a group show, titled ‘Woven into Being’, featuring artists such as Al-Qawi Nanavati, Revati Sharma Singh, Reyaz Badaruddin, Shalini Dam and Veena Advani. “[The artists] delve into the possibilities of embodied perception and multi-sensorial visuality through a practice closely engaged with metamorphoses of forms and medium using material aesthetics,” states the gallery note. ‘Woven into Being’ can be viewed at Latitude 28, Lado Sarai, New Delhi, till 22 May.

