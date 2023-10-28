3 events to liven up your weekend From paintings that engage with Goa's architectural heritage to tales of longing of five diasporic Indian artists, a list of events to attend this week /how-to-lounge/art-culture/events-weekend-planner-art-architectural-fashion-111698381103001.html 111698381103001 story

Responding to Goa’s architecture

HOSA Goa, the award-winning restaurant helmed by chef Suresh D.C., has served as a platform for art and photography ever since it opened. It is currently hosting a show, Over A Hundred Summers, in collaboration with artists Subodh Kerkar, Shripad Gurav, Siddharth Kerkar and Ulka Chauhan. Curated by Samira Sheth of Work of Art, Goa, the paintings engage with the state’s architectural heritage in a myriad ways, trying to capture the beauty of its old structures. The art is framed against the backdrop of the 122-year-old mansion that is home to HOSA and can even be viewed while enjoying a meal. At HOSA Restaurant and Bar, Siolim.

Tales of Longing

Artist Revati Sharma Singh's work.

Mumbai-based Gallery Art & Soul is presenting a group show, Colour, Stone, Chintz, Grain And Statue, at Delhi’s Bikaner House. It features tales of longing of five diasporic Indian artists—Revati Sharma Singh, Raj Shahani, Vinita Karim, Mahirwan Mamtani and Jin Sook Shinde. The first part of the show features works by Singh and Shahani. Himachal-born and London-based Singh looks back at memories of harvesting grain. In her canvases, grain is cast in metal and embroidered like zari. Shahani delves into the stories and depictions of the apsara. At the Centre of Contemporary Art, Bikaner House, Delhi, from 29 October-5 November (11am-7pm)

Shantiniketan's craftmanship at Bengal Bazaar

Fashion accessories by Needle.

Two brands from Shantiniketan, West Bengal, Needle and Itra, will display their accessories at Baro Market's Bengal Bazaar. Needle, founded by Sompi Saha, is a haven for handcrafted fashion accessories and a symbol of empowerment. Needle's journey began with fabric beads and evolved into a wide range of exquisite fabric accessories. Through its accessories, Needle also focuses on uplifting marginalised village artisans. Through a blend of flowers, silver, and locally sourced leather, Itra's creations support traditional craftsmanship in Shantiniketan and Katni, Madhya Pradesh. At The Vintage Garden, Bandra, Mumbai, from 3-5 November (11am-8pm)