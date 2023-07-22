3 events that promise to liven up the week ahead From a new weekend brunch menu to vibrant art showcases, the week ahead has a lot in store /how-to-lounge/art-culture/events-week-planner-food-art-culture-111689992034521.html 111689992034521 story

A novel show for a new space

After Kala Ghoda and Bandra, Method art gallery has opened its third space in Juhu. Spanning over 1800 sq ft, this is the gallery’s largest space yet. However, the ethos of Method remains the same across its space—one of collaboration and experimentation. The Juhu space has opened with an inaugural show, titled ‘A Reverie of a Memory’, by artist Anilakumar Govindappa. The works on display offer the viewers a glimpse of the artist’s memories of the various cities that he lived in and travelled to. “Diving into universal topics of home, love, and attachment, Govindappa’s practice is one of observations, including in the landscape of life, acknowledgement of the political,” states the curatorial note.‘A Reverie of a Memory’ can be viewed at Method Juhu Armaan Bungalow, Mumbai, till 21 August, 2023, between 10.30 am and 7.30 pm

'Steal me from their stares and mute them into night', Bhaskar Boldoi, oil on canvas

Architecture from an artist’s lens

Modern Art Gallery (MAG) is showcasing a new exhibition, ‘Landscapes in Flux’, at the Bikaner House, New Delhi. The show brings together 12 contemporary artists from across the country to showcase how landscapes and architectural designs can be perceived from an artistic lens. ‘Landscapes in Flux’ is in sync with the vision of MAG's contemporary division to expand cultural horizons and build a collaborative institution. In the show, each artist has brought his or her unique perspective. For instance, Mayadhar Sahu has looked at ancient Indian architectures, particularly places of worship. He brings together his extensive knowledge of architecture and archaeology to present a deeply personal take on them. ‘Landscapes in Flux’ can be viewed at the gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi, till 27 July, 2023

Pedro's weekend brunch

A taste of Goa in Mumbai

O Pedro, BKC, Mumbai, has launched new brunch specials that make for an indulgent and laidback meal. On offer are dishes such as the quinoa Koilerio, corn pan rolls, roasted scampi, jumbo crab Xec Xec, and more. You can wash these dishes down with heady cocktails like Bloody Good Mary, Cool Cucumber Story and Bombay Bellini. There are a number of small plates on the menu as well. Don’t miss out on the deliciously juicy Roasted Suckling Pig with crispy skin, served on a rice bhakri, with vindaloo curry, topped with pickled tendli relish and balchow mayo. Pedro’s Brunch at O Pedro, BKC, Mumbai, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 4 pm

