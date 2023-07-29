3 events that you simply must attend this weekend From a new exhibition showcasing works of a new artist to a breakfast sandwich pop-up for a good cause, the weekend is packed with eclectic events /how-to-lounge/art-culture/events-week-planner-art-culture-food-111690601278845.html 111690601278845 story

Mining an artistic story

Artist Suman Chandra, who won the CIMA Award 2022—a recognition for young artists—is showing a new set of works in Kolkata as part of the show, ‘Silent Vision’. Raised in Midnapore, he pursued a master of fine art, specialising in painting, from Visva Bharati University, Santiniketan. Given that he hails from a family with a business in coal, Chandra has witnessed mines from very close quarters. “[For the artist] the materiality, dangers and risks of coal mines are the inspiration for his art practice… .Initially, it was the visible topography of coal mines which fueled his artistic efforts but as he explored further and deeper, his explorations ushered him into the human lives intertwined with the mining landscape,” states the exhibition note. Even though human figures are absent in his work, there is a visible sense of people’s stories with domestic animals and objects populating the image. Silent Vision can be viewed at CIMA Gallery, Kolkata, between 29 July and 19 August, 3 pm-7 pm (Monday), 11 am-7 pm (Tuesday-Saturday)

Also read: OTT releases to watch this week: ‘Ambulance’, ‘Maamannan’ and more

A Sri Lankan food pop-up

From a Sri Lankan home

The Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai has a new executive chef, Jude Fernandes. He was born and brought up in Sri Lanka. To begin this fresh chapter in his career, Fernandes is hosting a two-week-long Sri Lankan food pop-up that ends this weekend. The menu, featuring an array of sambols, hoppers and a comforting crab curry, is evocative of flavours from home. The salads, with bitter gourd, eggplant and periwinkle, are delicious and delightful in equal parts. As for the crab dishes, forget cutlery, and go for it with your bare hands. It is advised to visit the pop-up on a completely empty stomach. To complete the meal, chat with the chef to know which dishes are served at his home, weddings and on special occasions. At the Four Seasons hotel, Mumbai, between 12 pm and 2.45 pm for lunch, and then between 7 pm and 10.45 pm for dinner.

A breakfast sandwich pop-up

A sandwich for a good cause

Brik Over, a Bengaluru-based pizzeria, is collaborating with Nikki Ponappa, founder, the Food Love Company, for a breakfast sandwich pop-up. The two are coming together to support the Coorg Wellness Foundation, and all the proceeds from the event will go towards the charitable organisation. The menu will feature an array of sourdough sandwiches, packed with burrata and mozzarella, and other ingredients sourced directly from Coorg. You can choose from vegetarian, vegan and meaty options. At Brik Oven, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, on 30 July, 8 am to 11.30 am

Also read: ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ review: The Ranveer Show is enough