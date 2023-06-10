3 events that you simply must attend this week From an exhibition about the journey of modern Indian sculpture to a bar takeover by Coya, Dubai, here is a list of events to help you plan the week ahead better /how-to-lounge/art-culture/event-planner-week-ahead-art-culture-food-111686377075254.html 111686377075254 story

Celebrating pizza

BrewDog is celebrating a month-long pizza festival across its outlets. The offerings include nine pizzas, featuring classic and gourmet combinations. For the vegetarians, there is the Spartan pizza, which includes artichoke, broccoli in olive and zucchini creme sauce, bocconcini and gold dust. The non-veg selection features pepperoni avalanche, Messy Hangover, and a seafood option, Fruits of the Sea with lobster, crab, prawns, fried capers, fried garlic slices, chives and bocconcini. At BrewDog outlsets in Midtown Mumbai, Bandra, Gurugram and Amritsar till 4 July, 2023.

A masterclass in mixology

Coya, Dubai, which ranked number 13 on Middle East and North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2022, is taking over Slink & Bardot’s bar in Mumbai. This immersive experience doesn’t just include a chance to sip on an array of innovative cocktails, but to attend a masterclass on mixology with Coya’s bar manager, Sampath Rathnayake, as well. Some of the cocktails on offer include Tickle Your Senses, made with peanut butter fat-washed Tanqueray dry gin, plum liqueur, olive brine and Frangelico, and the Slow Motion Cowboy, a smoky concoction featuring Don Julio Blanco, chili mezcal, and more. The Coya x Slink & Bardot collaboration will take place till 10 June at Thadani House, Worli Village, Mumbai. The masterclass will take place between 6 pm and 7.30 pm and bar takeover between 7.30 pm and 11 pm

The showcase, ‘Pratibha’, taking place at the new wing gallery of NGMA, Bengaluru

The journey of contemporary Indian sculpture

The National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, is presenting an exhibition of sculptures, selected from its permanent collection. The showcase, ‘Pratibha’, taking place at its new wing gallery, features 39 sculptures and mixed media works by artists such as Ramkinkar Baij, Sankho Chaudhuri, Raghav Kaneria, Himmat Shah, and more, who have shaped the trajectory of modern Indian art. “The 1950s were marked by experimentations with wood and stone, in which the essential character of the solid block was retained. In the next two decades, sculptors utilised a variety of mediums and techniques to create new relationships between material, theme and form,” states the exhibition note. ‘Pratibha’ can be viewed at the NGMA Bengaluru till 20 August, Tuesday to Friday 11 am to 6 pm, Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 7.30 pm

