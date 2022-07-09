Don't miss: Monsoon menus and art exhibitions for the week ahead

Pizza goes wafer-thin

Thin-crust is passe. Hopshaus has now introduced a wafer-thin pizza. You don’t have to worry about chewy crusts any more. The new series offers an amalgamation of flavours, with crunchy, creamy, succulent all on one plate. You can opt for a classic burrata and cherry tomato combination or a pesto bocconcini one. For those who prefer a healthy option, try the spiced soybean tempeh—a 100% vegetarian ingredient—and edamame. Seafood pizzas have become hugely popular now, and the wafer-thin pizza menu includes a shrimp version with zucchini and orange zest. If you prefer an Indian touch, you can top your pizza with some mutton keema, brown gravy and mozzarella. At Hopshaus, Indiranagar and Whitefield, Bengaluru

From ‘384,400 Kms From Home’, by artist Aashim Tyagi

To the moon and back

Method Bandra is presenting a solo show, 384,400 Kms From Home, by multidisciplinary artist Aashim Tyagi, whose practice is inspired by cinema, music and more. “I have always felt longing when I look at the moon. As if it’s a faraway home and I am just a traveller elsewhere working my way back,” says the artist, who works with photography, graphic design and text. His photographs are observational and intimate, exploring themes of memory, time and displacement. According to Tyagi, the pictures on display are part-map and part-eulogy to something that feels far more kindred than any home he has ever known. At Method Bandra, Mumbai, till 31 July, 8am-10pm daily.

Pakora platter at Someplace Else Mumbai

Comfort food for a rainy day

Rainy days call for some warm, crispy food. Someplace Else Mumbai is hosting a special monsoon menu just to satiate those cravings. The selection includes everything from pakoras to cheese balls. You can opt for a fritter platter, which has fresh, crunchy veggies—potato, spinach, chillies, and more— fried to perfection. If you wish to have something warm and soupy, try the hot and spicy ramen bowl, which has a sambal oelek-flavoured broth with udon noodles, bok choy and bean sprouts. On till 31 August at Jio World Drive, BKC, Mumbai, 12.30 pm to 1.30 am

Garima Gupta's ‘Cassiterite (Cornwall)’, (2021). Courtesy of Garima Gupta and TARQ

Of memory and history

A new show, Event, Memory, Metaphor, opens at Tarq Mumbai in the coming days. Inspired by Kashmiri poet Agha Shahid Ali’s poem, Farewell, the show has been curated by Anish Gawande. The works of artists such as Parag Tandel, Saju Kunhan and Sameer Kulavoor explore the intricate intertwining of memory and history. “[It] asks the fundamental questions about how—and why—we access the past,” mentions the curatorial note. Opens on 14 July at Tarq Mumbai

