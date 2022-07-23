Don't miss: Bar takeovers and Chhau performances in the week ahead

‘Contemporary’ art

The First Contemporaries, the first of a three-part show at Akara Art, seeks to differentiate between modern and contemporary Indian art. For the curatorial team believes that though the two terms have been used as synonyms for decades, their paths diverged in the 1990s. “Although there was no unanimity about where precisely the boundary lay, Bengal school painters and Progressives were consensually labelled moderns, while artists featured in the current exhibition were classed as contemporaries,” says the curatorial note. The show will feature artists like Dhruva Mistry, Jayashree Chakravarty, Jitish Kallat and Reena Kallat. At Akara Art, Mumbai, from 28 July-20 August, 11am-6.30pm (Tuesday-Saturday)

The Home Bar takeover

Bar takeover

Now you can savour cocktails from Delhi’s Home Bar in Mumbai—it has taken over Sette Mara, the Middle-Eastern lounge bar and kitchen at The St Regis Mumbai, for two days. Master mixologist Santanu Chanda is using fermentation techniques to create drinks with local ingredients. So there is Home Milk Punch, made with banana flower, five spices and clarified milk; Morning Glory, featuring goat cheese, cold brew coffee and orange bitter; and Jaskmate Fizz, which includes Sauvignon Blanc, clarified pineapple and peach jasmine soda. There is also the Gold Digger, made with pomegranate, basil and kaffir lime, among other things. Each drink pairs well with the delicacies on offer. The takeover at The St Regis Mumbai, till 23 July

The Saraikella Chhau performance at the KNMA

The coming together of dance and art

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art is presenting a performance of Saraikella Chhau as a companion piece to the two exhibitions: 'K Ramanujam: Into the Moonlight Parade' and ‘Atul Dodiya: Walking with the Waves’. According to the museum team, the event has been conceived as a spatial as well as an episodic journey from one exhibition to another, from one story to another, within the interiors of the museum area. Both dance pieces ‘Ratri’ and ‘Naavik’ respectively find the narrative flow as a response to the displayed artworks. ‘Ratri’ and ‘Naavik’ by Padma Shri Guru Shashadhar Acharya with disciples at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 23 July, 6.30 pm

Damask Rose Five Ways at Araku Coffee

New menu at Araku Coffee

Now savour a new set of seasonal small plates and a rejigged breakfast menu at Araku Coffee, Bengaluru. There are also fresh lunch and dinner options that pair with a selection of biodynamic wines. Take, for instance, fried chicken and mango kosho and scallion emulsion, which is a play on the classic Japanese yuzu kosho. Chef Rahul Sharma crafts his own condiments and ferments. The menu often focused on one ingredient, and explores the various textural and flavour possibilities of that. For instance, Damask Rose Five Ways is an oatmeal tart, which uses different stages of the rose—fresh rose custard, pickled rose cream, fresh petals, topping of rose powder and spritz of pickled rose brine— served with milk ice cream. The focus is also on lesser-known produce from Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh. At Araku Coffee, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, 8.30 am to 12 midnight

