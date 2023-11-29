Dolly Parton's latest album turns out to be a chartbuster ‘Rockstar’, Dolly Parton's 49th studio album, is a cross-genre crowd-pleaser that includes both original music and covers of rock classics /how-to-lounge/art-culture/dolly-partons-latest-album-turns-out-to-be-a-chartbuster-111701232112435.html 111701232112435 story

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton performed at the 37th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2022 (AFP)

77-year-old Dolly Parton's latest album is topping charts across the genres. Rockstar is the country icon's 49th studio album, and debuted atop both Billboard's top country and top rock and alternative albums charts, a cross-genre crowd-pleaser that includes both original music and covers of rock classics.

Parton's latest opened in the third slot of the all-genre Billboard 200, behind Drake and Taylor Swift. It's Parton's highest career rank on the chart, and her third foray into the top ten.

The idea for this 30-track rock album was born after Parton was nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, an honour she tried to decline because she didn't feel rock enough—but to which she eventually acquiesced, entering the ceremony wearing a leather body-con outfit dripping in chains.

Also read: The Smile may be Radiohead’s new avatar

Onstage she declared her intention to record Rockstar, which includes a number of features from rock artists including Sting, John Fogerty, Stevie Nicks and Joan Jett.

Elton John, Melissa Etheridge and Debbie Harry along with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr also appear on the record.

It's Parton's first top country album since 2020, when she released A Holly Dolly Christmas.

Also read: Sandunes’ earth songs in ‘The Ground Beneath Her Feet’