Home > How To Lounge> Art & Culture > Diwali gifting guide 2023: For the stationery lovers

Diwali gifting guide 2023: For the stationery lovers

From vibrant bookends to handcrafted journals, there are a host of gifting options for the stationery geeks

For a vibrant desk
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.11.2023  |  04:00 PM IST

TIME AND TIDE

Add a pop of colour to the desk with the Tide lacquered wooden bookends from Mumbai-based One O One Studios in their signature geometric style. Available on Thehouseofthings.com; 4,956

For those who love to journal their thoughts
JOURNAL OF LIFE

Cloth-bound journal with embroidered flowers on the cover to be 2024-ready, from The Paper Company. Available on Thepaperco.in; 4,560

The perfect light for your desk
STORMY NIGHT 

Delhi-based Klove Studio’s handblown glass hurricane lanterns can become deskmates for life as planters or candle-stands. Available on Klovestudio.com; 11,800

