Diwali gifting guide 2023: For the stationery lovers

Add a pop of colour to the desk with the Tide lacquered wooden bookends from Mumbai-based One O One Studios in their signature geometric style. Available on Thehouseofthings.com; ₹4,956
Cloth-bound journal with embroidered flowers on the cover to be 2024-ready, from The Paper Company. Available on Thepaperco.in; ₹4,560
Delhi-based Klove Studio’s handblown glass hurricane lanterns can become deskmates for life as planters or candle-stands. Available on Klovestudio.com; ₹11,800
