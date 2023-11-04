Diwali gifting guide 2023: For the stationery lovers From vibrant bookends to handcrafted journals, there are a host of gifting options for the stationery geeks /how-to-lounge/art-culture/diwali-gifting-guide-2023-stationery-bookends-journal-lamp-111699072243546.html 111699072243546 story

TIME AND TIDE

Add a pop of colour to the desk with the Tide lacquered wooden bookends from Mumbai-based One O One Studios in their signature geometric style. Available on Thehouseofthings.com; ₹4,956

For those who love to journal their thoughts

JOURNAL OF LIFE

Cloth-bound journal with embroidered flowers on the cover to be 2024-ready, from The Paper Company. Available on Thepaperco.in; ₹4,560

The perfect light for your desk

STORMY NIGHT

Delhi-based Klove Studio’s handblown glass hurricane lanterns can become deskmates for life as planters or candle-stands. Available on Klovestudio.com; ₹11,800

