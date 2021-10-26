advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > How To Lounge> Art & Culture > Dave Chappelle 'more than willing' to meet LGBTQ groups over special

Dave Chappelle 'more than willing' to meet LGBTQ groups over special

Chappelle, who has been accused of performing transphobic routines in the past, reignited the controversy with his latest Netflix special 

Dave Chappelle at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. Photo via AP
Dave Chappelle at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. Photo via AP

By AFP

LAST UPDATED 26.10.2021  |  09:00 AM IST

Comedian Dave Chappelle has offered to meet with the transgender community and thanked Netflix for standing by him after he was accused of stoking transphobia with his stand-up special The Closer.

Chappelle said he is "more than willing" to meet LGBTQ groups, after his show sparked protests outside the streaming giant's Los Angeles office last week at which demonstrators said the comedian had refused to speak with them.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

Also read: Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism

"That is not true. If they had invited me, I would have accepted it, although I am confused about what we would be speaking about," Chappelle said in a video from a recent show in Nashville that he posted to Instagram Monday.

"I said what I said, and boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not?"

advertisement

advertisement

Chappelle provoked anger with a stand-up routine released on Netflix earlier this month in which he asserted that "gender is a fact" and accused the community of being "too sensitive."

LGBTQ groups condemned The Closer and warned that stereotypes about minorities can lead to real-world harm.

Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos defended the show, telling staff in a leaked email that "content on screen doesn't directly translate to real-world harm" and that the company would "support artistic freedom."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

While the co-CEO later apologized for failing to acknowledge the pain felt by LGBTQ employees, he still insisted the show should not be taken down or have any disclaimer added.

advertisement

advertisement

"Thank God for Ted Sarandos and Netflix, he's the only one that didn't cancel me yet," said Chappelle in the video.

Speaking to an arena filled with cheering fans, Chappelle said his issue was not with the LGBTQ community but with "corporate interests," noting that film festivals "began disinviting me" from airing his upcoming documentary film soon after the controversy erupted.

"Do not blame the LGBTQ community.... Everyone I know from that community has been nothing but loving and supporting, so I don't know what all this nonsense it about," he said.

"To the transgender community, I'm more than willing to give you an audience," he added. "But you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody's demands."

advertisement

advertisement

Chappelle's new documentary Untitled follows the outdoor shows he put on near his rural Ohio home in summer 2020, during pandemic lockdowns and at the height of massive protests against George Floyd's murder by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Also read: 15 months later, Radio City reopens with Dave Chappelle

 

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    26.10.2021 | 09:00 AM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. Why you should return to traditional cookware
  2. Why drones are tracking wildlife in Kashmir
  3. Let’s talk about the camera on Sony's Xperia PRO-I smartphone
  4. Why you need to build big and strong shoulder muscles
  5. Master Indian cooking with the science of tadka 

advertisement

Next Story

advertisement