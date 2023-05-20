Beat the heat with these 3 events From an ice cream carnival to an Aussie barbeque pop-up, the week ahead holds a lot of promise /how-to-lounge/art-culture/beat-the-heat-with-these-3-events-111684563535214.html 111684563535214 story

Beat the heat

What if you could walk through a land of ice creams? Now you can as part of a unique summer carnival, Frostyland, at the Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai. The team is back with its annual summer event that promises to beat the heat. Kids can walk through the ice cream castle, sprinkler pool and popsicle bungalow, while learning about the history of ice creams at the waffle museum. You can savour offerings by brands such as Baskin Robbins, Naturals and Myfroyoland. There are engaging workshops for children, from across age groups as well, such as ice-cream painting, bubble art, and more. Frostyland is on at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai till 30 June, 12 pm to 9 pm (Saturday-Sunday), 3 pm to 9 pm (Monday-Friday)

Also read: Music for the soul

'Village scroll'

In a new light

Kolkata Centre for Creativity, in association with Gallery Rasa, is presenting a new exhibition, ‘Scenes from Santiniketan and Benodebehari’s Handscrolls’. “The discovery of a previously unknown work by a major artist is a special event. The present exhibition revolves around a newly discovered 42.3 feet handscroll by Benodebehari Mukherjee calledScenes from Santiniketan,” states the gallery note. This is the earliest and longest handscroll painted by the artist and depicts various aspects of the early Santiniketan landscape. It will be displayed to the public for the first time. In addition to this, the show, curated by R Siva Kumar, will feature reproductions of other handscrolls, including one from the collection of the Victoria & Albert Museum, London. “The present exhibition provides new insights into Benodebehari’s engagement with landscape as a means of self-expression and a record of the evolution of his inner self,” adds the note.The exhibition can be viewed at the Amphitheatre, KCC, Kolkata, from 20 May-20 June (closed on Sunday), 10 am-6 pm

Chef Sandeep Patil at HYPE

Aussie takeover in Mumbai

Chef Sandeep Pandit, a former Masterchef Australia contestant, is presenting his food at HYPE, Shangri-La Bengaluru. The special festival will showcase his journey back to his hometown in Kashmir from Australia, where he honed his culinary skills. The pop-up will start with an Aussie barbecue and feature a live BBQ, shared plates and live counters. Some of the dishes on offer include tandoori lamb chops, whole tiger prawns, smoked masala Southern red lobster, pulled jackfruit tacos, and more. The pop-up is taking place at HYPE between 19-28 May, 2023.

Also read: OTT releases to watch this week: Modern Love Chennai, Black Knight and more