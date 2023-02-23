Backstreet Boys to perform in India after 13 years The popular boy band is set to bring the 90s nostalgia to India with their latest world tour in May /how-to-lounge/art-culture/backstreet-boys-to-perform-in-india-after-13-years-111677131169644.html 111677131169644 story

The American boy band will perform in Mumbai and Delhi in May this year. (Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

The iconic American band, Backstreet Boys are bringing the 90s nostalgia to India with their return after 13 years with the DNA World Tour in May. It will be a two-city tour to be held at Mumbai’s Jio World Gardens and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on 4 and 5 May, respectively. The band’s last performance in India was in 2010.

Sharing their poster on Twitter, BookMyShow announced their return last evening. The world tour "celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography and harmony-laden vocal prowess" and will include mega-hits such as "I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, as well as songs from their tenth studio album, DNA.

The boy band was formed in 1993 with AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson, along with Nick Carter and Brian Littrell. Their first album, Backstreet Boys, was released in 1996. In 2019, 19 years after topping the charts in 2000, the group’s album, DNA, debuted at number one, making them the first boy band to top the US album charts in three different decades. They also released their first Christmas album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, last year.

The DNA World Tour began in 2019 and the next phase will kick off on 1 May in Egypt and move to India, the UAE, Bahrain, and South Africa.

Last year, the band released the first episode of their new documentary series, "Making Of The DNA Tour," to show the fans what goes on behind-the-scenes and in preparation for the world tour.

Although the Backstreet Boys had to battle N’Sync for dominance in the 90s, their hits were inescapable, etching a special place in the childhood memories of many fans. Their return to India has got fans excited to briefly time-travel to the 'golden era’.

(With inputs from PTI)