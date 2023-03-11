Attend these 3 events for a refreshing weekend From a unique bar takeover and a new solo exhibition of drawings to an evening of classical music, the weekend has lots in store /how-to-lounge/art-culture/attend-these-3-events-for-a-refreshing-weekend-111678508685792.html 111678508685792 story

A refreshing weekend

Koishii, at the St Regis Mumbai, is hosting acclaimed mixologist Samy Rathnayake from COYA Dubai. Besides offering a series of innovative cocktails to patrons, this guest bar shift will also allow the talent at Koishii the opportunity to work alongside a mixologist considered the best in the business. On offer are drinks such as Refresco De Fresa, Arrepentirse, Aqua De Leche and El Momento made with special ingredients like spicy passion vermouth, Campari and Supasava. This capsule event brings flavours and vibrance of Latin America to Koishii. The event is taking place at Koishii, Level 37, Penthouse at The St. Regis Mumbai on 11 March, 7 pm onwards

Also read: The politics of hair, in images

From ‘Quieter than Silence: A Compilation of Short Stories’ at Chemould Prescott Road

Finding new purpose in drawing

Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai, is presenting a solo exhibition by Shakuntala Kulkarni after five years. Titled, ‘Quieter than Silence: A Compilation of Short Stories’, the show carries forth the artist’s investigation into the lives and condition of women in society. “The seven series of drawings combine emblematic images of pain, violence, defeat, and also resistance and overcoming,” states the gallery note. The works emerged during the pandemic, after Kulkarni discovered large handmade paper and charcoal pencils in her studio at home. “These materials were a (surprise) gift for Shakuntala Kulkarni between 2020 and 2021. Previously there was never a definitive plan for what she would use these materials for. In the months of lockdown, there was a new purpose in them,” writes gallerist Shireen Gandhy in her note. Kulkarni then started making rough forms of women’s bodies, past their prime, on these sheets, leading up this series. The exhibition can be viewed at Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai, till 30 April, 10 am to 6 pm (closed on Sunday)

Also read: OTT releases to watch this week: Iratta, The Reluctant Traveler and more

Bombay Jayashri

The best of classical music

The Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra is presenting the 74th edition of Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival in the capital this weekend. The lineup, this year, includes Rakesh Chaurasia on flute, Hindustani classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty, noted sitar player Shahid Parvez Khan, Carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri, and more. On Sunday, you can attend a performance by Biswajit Roy Chowdhury, who promises to transport you to a world of tranquility with his performance on the sarod, followed by a performance by Ustad Rashid Khan. The performances can be viewed on 11-12 March at 6.30 pm at the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Lawns, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi.

Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar review: Break me up before you go