Artist Aman Poddar's hand-engraved designs are inspired by nature

At his recent debut exhibition at Akara Art, Mumbai, designer-artist Aman Poddar presented 40 intricately carved pieces of earrings, rings, brooches, and more, in gold and silver. (above) ‘Butterfly tile’
The collection was titled ‘Ekab’, which means ‘one’. Son of art collector Abhishek Poddar, Aman grew up surrounded by the best of art and design. This understanding of aesthetics is now manifesting itself in his work. (above) detail from ‘Gateway’
Aman started engraving on precious metal two years ago. “I have always enjoyed creating things with my hands, be it drawing, pottery or cooking. While studying in the US, one week out of three months was dedicated to engraving. I liked the detailing that went into it,” he says. (above) detail from ‘Fire’
For him, the process is akin to a spiritual task. “I spend days on a pair of earrings— it might span only 2.5 centimetres, but I spend five days working on it. I get absorbed in the process and it is very meditative,” says Aman. “Each piece is handcrafted by me.”
All of his designs are inspired by elements of nature. He likes the flow and variations in patterns that flora and fauna present. “I practice on sheets of bronze, but create the actual work on gold and silver,” says Aman, whose collection can be seen on benaam.in