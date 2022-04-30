Art shows to visit in the week ahead

FORM AND CULTURE

Kala Bagh is an exhibition displaying a series of charcoal sketches, considered to be an intrinsic part of the late Manjit Bawa’s practice.

At Vadehra Art Gallery, Delhi, till 18 June, 10am-6pm (Monday-Saturday). For details, email art@vadehraart.com

Also read: Two India Art Fair exhibits that use food, for thought

HUMAN EVOLUTION AND ART

Earthy Hues,an exhibition by One O Eight Art Projects and Art Magnum, is showcasing sculptures and artworks by Anki Bhutia and G. Reghu that have been inspired by evolution, nature and human existence. While Bhutia ‘s bright, nature-inspired paintings trace the path of a pilgrim on the path to self-discovery, Reghu’s doll-like sculptures, hewn out of indigenous materials and inspired by traditional folk motifs, are a nod to his own pastoral roots.

At Bikaner House, CCA Building, Delhi, till 6 May, 11am-7pm

TANTRA ART AND ITS LEGACY

Tantra On The Edge: Inspirations And Experiments In Twentieth-Century Indian Art, a show displaying the work of over 16 prominent artists who had a sustained relationship with tantra philosophy—such as G.R. Santosh, Sohan Qadri and J . Swaminathan—will open on 30 April at DAG. The show is curated by tantra scholar and writer Madhu Khanna.

At DAG, The Claridges, Delhi, till 27 June, 11am-7pm. For details, visit https://dagworld.com/

CONNECTING THE DOTS

“…And The Dots Connect Now”, a solo exhibition by the multidisciplinary artist Manisha Gera Baswani, brings together a diverse collection of work, including paintings, embroidered work, and sculptures that speak of her preoccupation with the human body and the healing power of art—perhaps more relevant than ever, given the havoc wrought by the pandemic. This is the artist’s first show in a decade.

Also read: 16 artworks you must not miss at the India Art Fair 2022

At Gallery Espace, Delhi, till 10 May, 11am-7pm. For details, call 26922947