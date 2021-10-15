Art shows, plays and other things to enjoy this weekend

ARTISANAL GIFTS

The Origin, a new label for artisanal food products, has opened at Khar, Mumbai. To start with, it has launched a collection of gift hampers for the festive season featuring chocolates, cheese, honey, exotic fruits, teas and sweets. In-store consultants can help you choose bespoke gifts.

The Origin, 352 Linking Road, Khar, Mumbai

Theatre Nisha will stage ‘Sordid’ in Chennai.

A PLAY ABOUT PARCHED INDIA

Theatre Nisha will be staging Sordid, a play that explores the sexual politics and dynamics of water wives in a parched India. The 70-minute premiere of the play in Chennai, which won The Hindu Playwright Award in 2019, will be held at the Alliance Française of Madras on 17 October.

Tickets need to be booked online, in advance, on Paytm Insider

NEW WAYS OF SEEING ART

You may not be a specialist but if you want to understand and appreciate art, the Museum of Art and Photography, Bengaluru, is hosting a virtual masterclass, “The Art of Looking at Art”, by art historian and museum educator Ben Street on finding enjoyment in art interpretation.

16 October, 6pm. Register on Map-india.org

From Aparna Nori’s series ‘Nalla Pilla’ at Alliance Française de Delhi.

THE WORLD OF IMAGES

This year marks the 195th anniversary of the first successful experiment with photography. To mark the occasion, Alliance Française de Delhi is hosting an exhibition, Unsealed Chamber: The Transient Image, curated by Rahaab Allana.

Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 11am-5pm, till 3 November

An abstract work by Prabhakar Kolte. (Courtesy Treasure Art Gallery)

A WIDE SPECTRUM

A new cultural space, Treasure Art Gallery, has opened in the Capital with an exhibition, The Mind’s Eye. Curated by Uma Nair, the show features works, created mainly over the past decade, by abstractionist Prabhakar Kolte. The highlights include early portraits and still-life works. Amongst canvases and works on paper and drawings are three intriguing installations, says Nair.

Treasure Art Gallery, Defence Colony, Delhi, 11am-7pm (Monday-Saturday), till 10 December

