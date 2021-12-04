Art shows, Christmas bakes and a musical to liven up your weekend

THE UNRULY SYNTAX: Bengaluru-based artist Ravikumar Kashi presents a collection of his latest work in The Unruly Syntax, an homage to the visual culture of the city in the form of a collage of text and fragments of images, “the essence of urban visuality”, referring to the bilingual nature of Bengaluru. Gallery Sumukha, Wilson Garden, Bengaluru, 4-22 January, 10.30am-5.30pm (Monday-Saturday)

advertisement

advertisement

Bharti Kher's sculptures will be on show in Delhi. (Bharti Kher/Nature Morte)

SCULPTED WORLD: Gallery Nature Morte, Delhi, is presenting an exhibition of recent sculptures (2017-21) by Bharti Kher, who has consistently explored ways of making art through a variety of materials. Her life-size sculpture of a dying elephant, titled The Skin Speaks A Language Not Its Own (2006), remains one of her most iconic works. Nature Morte, Chhatarpur Hills, Delhi, 5 December-9 January, 11am–7pm (closed on Mondays)

Magnolia Bakery is offering Christmas goodies and hampers.

THE COOKIE CRUMBLES: Magnolia Bakery, the famous New York baking house which opened its first India outpost in Bengaluru in 2019, has a host of Christmas goodies and hampers that include six-inch Plum Cake Loaves. Christmas gifting is taken care of with their cookie, biscotti and crinkle jars in various flavours. Available on pre-orders at Magnolia Bakery outlets in Indiranagar, The Bay-RMZ Ecoworld, Bellandur & Phoenix Market City, Whitefield, Bengaluru

advertisement

advertisement

Also read: DAG's popular exhibition, Birds of India, travels to Mumbai

THE SEASON TO BE STEPPING OUT: The JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar hotel, in collaboration with Dineout SteppinOut, is presenting the Christmas Wonderland Night Market. The open-air event will feature a blend of shopping, dining out and live music. JW Marriott will also be catering for the event, with Christmas-themed desserts, beverages and delectable meals from their own kitchens. JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, 4-5 December, 1-10pm; tickets at Dineout.co.in

The musical is being presented in Delhi. (Trialogue Company)

THE LIFE OF TANSEN: The Delhi-based Trialogue Company has been performing the musical, Tansen, for three years, and is staging the play once again this December. It explores the life of the legendary musician, played by Sudheer Rikhari. The Trialogue Studio, Greater Kailash-1, Delhi, 4-26 December; tickets, ₹499, at Bookmyshow.com

advertisement

advertisement

Also read: This book offers a peek into the Shahjahanabad of yore