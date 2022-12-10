Art, music and food events that you must not miss this week From an exhibition around ecology to a musical evening, the week ahead holds a lot of promise /how-to-lounge/art-culture/art-music-and-food-events-that-you-must-not-miss-this-week-111670566316616.html 111670566316616 story

Artists as witnesses

Anant Art is presenting a group exhibition, titled Naya Anjor, featuring works by 29 artists such as Vivan Sundaram, Soghra Khurasani, Aban Raza, Babu Eshwar Prasad, and more. The title of the show, curated by Arushi Vats, has been inspired by a song by poet Faguram Yadav, who was at the heart of the Chhattisgarh Mukti Morcha. “Engaging with the sustained enquiry of twenty-nine artists with issues of ecology, Naya Anjor introduces diverse methodologies through understanding the role of the artist as Witnesses, The Wized and Weavers,” states the curatorial note. The show can be viewed at the Center for Contemporary Arts, Bikaner House, New Delhi, till 12 December 2022, Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm

Falguni Shah

The joy of music

Grammy Award-winning vocalist and composer Falguni Shah, aka Falu, will begin a three-city tour next week. The US-based artist, who specialises in Indian classical and folk music, shot to fame with the album A Colourful World that won the Grammy in the category of Best Children’s Music Album this year. She will be performing at antiSOCIAL in Mumbai on December 13, High Spirits in Pune on December 21 and Reggae Heaven in Goa on December 28. Tickets can be purchased on insider.in

Gung Bao chicken

A new dining experience

A newly revamped Ophelia at The Ashok, Chanakyapuri, is offering an immersive dining experience. The restaurant draws inspiration from the African ecosystems, creating a natural haven within the space. The menu brings together international dishes, presented with a contemporary touch. For winter, Ophelia is offering hearty large plates large plates and warming small plates. At the Chanakyapuri, New Delhi