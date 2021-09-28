An upcoming auction shines the spotlight on women artists

An untitled work by Gauri Gill. Scheduled to take place between 28-29 September, 2021, the sale features works by 19 exceptional women artists such as Gill
‘There is no Explosive in This’ by Shilpa Gupta forms a part of ‘Present Future’. It is being touted by the auction house as one of the largest contemporary art auctions, featuring 120 works by 87 artists.
‘An Eye, A Tooth' (diptych) by Bharti Kher. This work on a wooden panel features contrasting black and red bindis, in the artist's signature style. The diptych, made in 2011, was also a part of her solo exhibition, ‘Leave Your Smell' , at Galerie Perotin, Paris.
‘Hauberk’ by Anju Dodiya, This double-panelled work was part of the artist’s solo exhibition ‘Throne Of Frost’ (2007) held at the Durbar Hall of the Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Baroda. Another acrylic on mattress work by Dodiya, ‘Coronation II’, is also a part of the auction
An untitled work by Mrinalini Mukherjee. which was created at the European Ceramic Work Centre in the Netherlands. Besides Mukherjee, the auction also features works by Vibha Galhotra, Rana Begum, Reena Saini Kallat, Sonia Mehra Chawla, Lavanya Mani, Suhasini Kejriwal, Meetali Singh, Schandra Singh, Anu Agarwal, Prajakta Palav Aher and Seher Shah
An untitled work by Lavanya Mani. According to Ankita Talreja, senior specialist (contemporary Indian art), AstaGuru, the upcoming auction has been curated to bring together works from diverse mediums. She adds that the sale is a comprehensive look at the innovative and hybrid practices being adopted by contemporary artists today. And with 19 of these artists being female, the auction offers an insight into the complex issues and sensibilities that women are expressing with their art in today’s world.