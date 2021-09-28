An upcoming auction shines the spotlight on women artists

An untitled work by Lavanya Mani. According to Ankita Talreja, senior specialist (contemporary Indian art), AstaGuru, the upcoming auction has been curated to bring together works from diverse mediums. She adds that the sale is a comprehensive look at the innovative and hybrid practices being adopted by contemporary artists today. And with 19 of these artists being female, the auction offers an insight into the complex issues and sensibilities that women are expressing with their art in today’s world.